Saudi Arabia

Countries vie for tourism opportunities at Riyadh Travel Fair

Mohammed Rasooldeen |
Majid A. Al-Hokair, chairman of the Committee for Tourism and Entertainment (Riyadh Chamber), right, holds a plaque at the Riyadh Travel Fair. (AN photo by Basher Saleh)
RIYADH: The four-day Riyadh Travel Fair, which ended Monday, was the focus of business networking opportunities, seminars, ministerial discussions and recognition of 12 months of the tourism industry’s achievements.
The fair was inaugurated by Majid A. Al-Hokair, chairman of the Committee for Tourism and Entertainment (Riyadh Chamber), and chairman of the board of directors for the Riyadh International Conference and Exhibition Center.
At the event, Bahrain launched its new tourism identity under the slogan “Ours. Yours” to further develop the tourism sector as a prime contributor to the national economy.
Taiwan’s government mapped out its medium- and long-term tourism and travel development programs.
Yunus Faith Kadirolu, deputy secretary general of the Turkish city of Bursa, said at the event: “Bursa is an important destination with its historical, touristic and religious places, as well as its varied shopping facilities both for domestic and foreign tourists ... Tourists from Saudi Arabia are rapidly growing each year.”
With its thermal springs, Bursa is the only Turkish city that is a member of the European Historic Thermal Towns Association.
Ajantha Rathnayaka, assistant director of the Sri Lanka Tourism Board, said: “Sri Lanka offers travelers a remarkable combination of stunning landscapes, pristine beaches, captivating cultural heritage and unique experiences within its compact location.”
The Orange County Visitors Association promoted exclusive packages including car fairs, a self-driving experience, VIP shopping and discounts on premier shopping destinations and luxury accommodation.
Reynaldo L. Ching, assistant secretary at the Philippines Department of Tourism, said: “The Riyadh Travel Fair is an excellent platform for Philippine tourism leaders to meet with Saudi travel industry professionals and the general public to highlight the attractions, special events and value-added campaigns designed exclusively for Middle Eastern visitors.”
Ching added: “With a year-long special calendar of events planned in 2017, there is no better time to visit the Philippines.”
