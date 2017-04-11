  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Council of Senior Scholars condemns Egypt church attack

Arab News |
JEDDAH: The Saudi Council of Senior Scholars on Monday strongly condemned the two church bombings claimed by Daesh, saying the attacks represented a “criminal act considered forbidden by Islamic consensus.”
“These bombings have violated several tenants of Islam; from treachery to sin and aggression,” the Council said in a statement. The statement added that eradicating terrorism and corruption requires cooperation, stressing that terrorism knows no country, nationality or religion.
“Muslims stand with the entire world in condemning this act. We need a sincere international cooperation to drain its (terrorism) sources and fight the groups behind it,” the Council added.
“The General Secretariat of Council of Senior Scholars declares that Islam is innocent of these acts, which are carried out by those with a deviant ideology.”
The Council said the security, stability, cohesion and strength of the Islamic and Arab worlds lie in the security, stability and cohesion of Egypt.
