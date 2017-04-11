Saudi Cabinet slams chemical attack in Syria, expresses support for US military strike

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Monday condemned the use of the chemical attack on Khan Sheikhun in Syria, which resulted in many deaths including children and women, committed by the Syrian regime and, expressing full support to the recent US military operation against selected targets in Syria was articulated.

The Kingdom’s long-standing rejection of terrorism in all forms and manifestations was stressed upon. They condemned the two explosions in Egypt and similar terrorist attacks in St. Petersburg, Russia, and Stockholm, Sweden, which resulted in several deaths and injuries.

The Cabinet also lauded the Arab Coalition forces’ support for restoration of peace and stability in Yemen as well as the Kingdom’s humanitarian efforts through King Salman Center for Humanitarian and Relief Aids, and stressed what the deputy crown prince highlighted earlier during his meeting with key Yemeni tribal chiefs that the Kingdom sees Yemen as strategic depth for the Arab and GCC countries as well as the Kingdom; and it is a duty to stand by the Yemeni people against Houthi aggression.

The Kingdom’s keenness to contribute to Arab joint action which was embodied in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also highlighted; it was for the establishment of a common Arab market for electricity, within 14 countries, during the 12th Arab ministerial council for electricity in Cairo.

The Cabinet also appreciated the king’s efforts to unify Arab and Muslim ranks in facing the difficult conditions experienced by Arab and Islamic countries.

He was praised for awarding Prince Naif, the Order of Arab Security at the conclusion of the 34th Arab Interior Ministers meeting in Tunis, for his leading role in supporting Arab and Islamic causes, and his efforts in preserving international peace and security.

The Cabinet noted recommendations and decisions issued at the Arab Interior Ministers meeting including Arab strategies on combating illegal use of drugs, terrorism, traffic safety and intellectual security.

On a local level, the Cabinet welcomed the announcement made by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on launching the largest cultural, sports and entertainment city in southwest Riyadh in support of Vision 2030, and diversifying the sources of national income.

Later, the Cabinet approved a series of decisions.

They authorized the minister of foreign affairs to hold political consultations (and sign an MoU) between the Saudi and Filipino foreign ministries.

They authorized the minister of environment, water and agriculture to cooperate in the area of agriculture and fisheries between the governments of Saudi Arabia and South Africa, and sign an MoU.

The Cabinet approved an MoU for joint cooperation in the area of housing between the Saudi Ministry of Housing and the South Korean Ministry of Land, Transport and Infrastructure.

The Cabinet also approved a similar MoU for joint cooperation in the area of housing between the governments of Saudi Arabia and People’s Republic of China.

They authorized the minister of education to discuss scientific and educational cooperation between the Saudi and UAE ministries of education, and sign an MoU.

The Cabinet authorized the president of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha) to discuss an MoU with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

They approved that the General Authority for Sports be structurally linked to President of the Council of Economic Affairs.

The Cabinet approved Saudi Arabia’s accession to the international convention for the control and management of ships’ ballast water and sediments for 2004.

The Cabinet approved that state budget will bear the entry visa fee for seasonal workers on the sacrificial meat project.