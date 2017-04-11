  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Palestinians vow to disband Islamist group in volatile Lebanese camp

Middle-East

Palestinians vow to disband Islamist group in volatile Lebanese camp

Reuters |
A Palestinian Fatah gunman carries his weapon and he attempts to cross a street at the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon, on April 10, 2017. (REUTERS/Ali Hashisho)
AIN EL-HILWEH, Lebanon: Palestinian leaders said on Tuesday they would break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.
At least seven people have been killed since Friday as combatants have exchanged machine gun, rocket and mortar fire in the crowded camp near the coastal city of Sidon.
The situation was calmer on Tuesday though gunfire could still be heard in the camp, witnesses said.
The battles have pitted a joint security force including the Fatah party of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and allied factions against the Sunni Islamist Badr group.
Fighting broke out after the security force sought to deploy throughout the camp and met resistance from the Badr group.
Fatah’s head in Lebanon said the security force would deploy in all areas of the camp with the aim of disbanding the Badr group and arresting its leader, Bilal Badr.
“Wherever the security find him, they must arrest him, present him to justice and hand him over to the Lebanese state,” Fathi Abu Al-Aradat told a televised press conference in Sidon.
The incident has raised fears of spiralling violence in Ain el-Hilweh, which has seen intermittent clashes in recent months.
Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, which date back to the 1948 war between Israel and its Arab neighbors, mainly fall outside the jurisdiction of Lebanese security services. There are some 450,000 Palestinian refugees living in 12 camps in Lebanon.
AIN EL-HILWEH, Lebanon: Palestinian leaders said on Tuesday they would break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.
At least seven people have been killed since Friday as combatants have exchanged machine gun, rocket and mortar fire in the crowded camp near the coastal city of Sidon.
The situation was calmer on Tuesday though gunfire could still be heard in the camp, witnesses said.
The battles have pitted a joint security force including the Fatah party of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and allied factions against the Sunni Islamist Badr group.
Fighting broke out after the security force sought to deploy throughout the camp and met resistance from the Badr group.
Fatah’s head in Lebanon said the security force would deploy in all areas of the camp with the aim of disbanding the Badr group and arresting its leader, Bilal Badr.
“Wherever the security find him, they must arrest him, present him to justice and hand him over to the Lebanese state,” Fathi Abu Al-Aradat told a televised press conference in Sidon.
The incident has raised fears of spiralling violence in Ain el-Hilweh, which has seen intermittent clashes in recent months.
Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, which date back to the 1948 war between Israel and its Arab neighbors, mainly fall outside the jurisdiction of Lebanese security services. There are some 450,000 Palestinian refugees living in 12 camps in Lebanon.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Palestinians vow to disband Islamist group in volatile Lebanese camp

AIN EL-HILWEH, Lebanon: Palestinian leaders said on Tuesday they would break up an armed Islamist...

4 hurt in explosion in southern Turkey's city of Diyarbakir

ANKARA, Turkey: At least four people were injured and one person was trapped beneath debris...

Palestinians vow to disband Islamist group in volatile Lebanese camp
4 hurt in explosion in southern Turkey's city of Diyarbakir
US bolsters protection of forces in Syria as tensions climb
Pentagon suspects chemical weapons still at Syrian air base
Pressed in Iraq and Syria, Daesh lashes out in Egypt
Despite tough talk, Turkey caught between US and Russia
Latest News
Palestinians vow to disband Islamist group in volatile Lebanese camp
Mosul zoo lion, bear flown out of Iraq in rescue mission
46 views
Racism eyed in violent removal of passenger from United Airlines flight
350 views
Eric Trump ‘sure’ Ivanka influenced US strike on Syria
386 views
G7 foreign ministers seek new push to end Syria war
171 views
4 hurt in explosion in southern Turkey's city of Diyarbakir
127 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR