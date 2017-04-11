USG Boral United FC wins Badar Royal Cup 2017 Tournament

  • Search form

Team USG Boral United FC celebrates with the champion trophy. (AN photo)
DAMMAM: On the occasion of the 14th anniversary of Badar Football Club, the Royal Cup 2017 Tournament ended after two weeks. In the final match hosted by Al Taraji Stadium in Dammam, USG Boral United FC defeated IMCO Khobar 4-1.

Rasheed Vazhakkad drew first blood for USG Boral and Makthoom Mogral scored the second goal. Just before halftime, IMCO scored on a free kick courtesy of Irfan.
After halftime IMCO did not exert full effort while USG had everything covered, getting another two goals by Haris Nani and Aslam in an excellent display.

Present at the Royal Cup 2017 closing ceremony were VIPs in the community as well as sponsor representatives, namely Sudal Saudi Arabia manager M. Mallappan, Royal Travels marketing manager Mujeeb Uppada, M. Muneer Babu and OICC National Committee President P.M. Najeeb Navodaya. The other guests included E.M. Kabeer, Pavanan Moolakkil, Kabeer Kondotti, TPM Fasal, Abdulla Manjeri, Dr. Abdul Salam, Refeek Kootilangadi, Mujeeb Kalathil and Ajmal Ameer.
