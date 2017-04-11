Expendabowls clinch third Team of Week award in style

JEDDAH: The Expendabowls scored the league’s first grand slam and in the process joined RTJ Transient House as the only teams to win three Team of the Week honors in the OFBC Friday Afternoon League Season 6 at the Iceland Bowling Center here.

Expendabowls won their second straight honors and third overall after compiling the top tally of 28 win points, and Jon Belo and Marlyn Mangunay made it a 10th week to remember by winning the men’s and ladies Bowler of the Week awards respectively.

Expendabowls brought down Toshi 18-2 on total pinfalls of 2,257-2,128 and rank points of 10 and 9.

RTJ righted the ship after consecutive weeks of losses to beat Arci-5 18-2 (2,084-1,977 and 8-3) and finish on 26 points.

League-leading Nilobabes kept piling up points at the top and beating opponents, with Velocity Strikers as their latest victim in the four-man team league event organized by Overseas Filipino Bowlers Club.

Nilobabes sent Velocity to its fourth straight defeat with a 20-0 shutout in their match on total pinfalls of 2,004-1,892 and rank points of 4-1.5. Nilobabes ended up with 24 points on the day, ahead of Shadow Bowlers who tallied 22 following their 16-4 triumph over SGH Bowling Group on total pinfalls of 2,039-1,892 and rank points of 6 and 1.5.

In the other match, Youngsters downed Al-Tayyer United Contracting 12-8 (2,069-2,017 and 7-5), giving Youngsters a total of 19 points on the day.

Belo shot the high series of 668 on lines of 12, 172 and 212 and along with fellow individual awardee Mangunay, who carded 542, gave Expendabowls a huge boost. Team captain Gil Catral shot 558 and Danny Atubang had 489 in the Expandabowls rotation.

At RTJ the big numbers came from the duo of Ed Cordova and skipper Rudy “RJ” Jamon who rolled 578 and 520 that went with the 500 by Archie Alcantara and 486 by Malou Nidoy.

The quartet that carried Nilobabes were Susan Patayan 514, Epoy Santos 506, Babes Yushimine 500 and Nap Patayan 484.

Shadow Bowlers used a five-man rotation led by veteran Hadi Pacheco on 574 followed by Rosalie Due Agustin 500, Jhun Ejanda 494, Hercie Bosito 320 and Edwin Agustin 151.

Youngsters had all but one player crossing the 500-series mark — Vic Gonzales returned 532, Maria Mendoza 528, Demet Velasquez 513 and Marlon Peralta 496.

Team standings after the 10th week:

1. Nilobabes 232.0 points 2. RTJ Transient House 199.0 3. Toshi 196.5 4. Al-Tayyer United Contracting 164.0 5. The Expendabowls 149.0 6. Shadow Bowlers 140.0 7. Velocity Strikers 137.5 8. Arci-5 132.0 9. Saudi German Hospital 95.5 10. Youngsters 88.5

