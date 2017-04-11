Arts, science expo at PISJ-ES attracts community members

JEDDAH: Pakistan International School Jeddah-English section (PISJ-ES) organized an arts and science exhibition where students from all grades showcased inventive projects in an effort to celebrate the country’s national day.

Adnan Nasir, the school’s principal, said: “The knack with which the wide range of creative output is presented in the juxtaposition of science and arts projects depicts that our future architects are well aware of their roles and responsibilities not only toward their country but to the world at large.”

He said the idea behind coinciding the event with Pakistan National Day was to make students realize the importance of being an independent nation and to educate them about the country’s history and culture.

“Through the interplay between science and art, our students have manifested that by sinking deeper into our roots. We can establish our purpose even stronger through hands-on experience into scientific inquiries with its due aesthetic merits.”

The expo attracted many community members who appreciated the students’ projects. The foyers and corridors were decorated with mosaic lanterns, glass paintings, mirror work, aboriginal art and Mughal-inspired archaic paintings.

Classrooms, on the other hand, showcased the science projects such as biomes, astronomy, the water cycle, ecosystems, human anatomy in florescent lighting, the real depiction of stem education by robots, remote-controlled cars, production of hydroelectricity and optical illusions.

The formation of chandeliers, decorative photo frames, stationary and jewelry cases also took place using recycled materials.

Documentaries and multimedia presentations featuring the struggles faced by Pakistan and its culture with national songs playing in the background were among some of the highlights of the day.

Food kiosks stocking traditional food items such as “paani puri,” “samosas,” “dahi bhalley,” “kulfi,” and “paan” were also included in the festivities.

JEDDAH: Pakistan International School Jeddah-English section (PISJ-ES) organized an arts and science exhibition where students from all grades showcased inventive projects in an effort to celebrate the country’s national day.

Adnan Nasir, the school’s principal, said: “The knack with which the wide range of creative output is presented in the juxtaposition of science and arts projects depicts that our future architects are well aware of their roles and responsibilities not only toward their country but to the world at large.”

He said the idea behind coinciding the event with Pakistan National Day was to make students realize the importance of being an independent nation and to educate them about the country’s history and culture.

“Through the interplay between science and art, our students have manifested that by sinking deeper into our roots. We can establish our purpose even stronger through hands-on experience into scientific inquiries with its due aesthetic merits.”

The expo attracted many community members who appreciated the students’ projects. The foyers and corridors were decorated with mosaic lanterns, glass paintings, mirror work, aboriginal art and Mughal-inspired archaic paintings.

Classrooms, on the other hand, showcased the science projects such as biomes, astronomy, the water cycle, ecosystems, human anatomy in florescent lighting, the real depiction of stem education by robots, remote-controlled cars, production of hydroelectricity and optical illusions.

The formation of chandeliers, decorative photo frames, stationary and jewelry cases also took place using recycled materials.

Documentaries and multimedia presentations featuring the struggles faced by Pakistan and its culture with national songs playing in the background were among some of the highlights of the day.

Food kiosks stocking traditional food items such as “paani puri,” “samosas,” “dahi bhalley,” “kulfi,” and “paan” were also included in the festivities.