‘Embassy on Wheels’ processes 977 passport renewal applications in Dhahran

RIYADH: The Philippine Embassy in the Saudi capital sent an outreach consular team, or “Embassy on Wheels” (EOW), to provide services to Overseas Filipinos (OFWs) in Dhahran in the Eastern Province.



The EOW team offered consular assistance to OFWs seeking passport renewal at the Double Tree Hotel during their stay in the city in March.

The team processed 977 passport renewal applications, and catered to a daily average of 244 applicants, during a four-day period.

The OFWs, who availed the consular services, expressed their gratitude to the EOW team since they did not have to travel to Riyadh to renew their passports at the embassy.

As part of the embassy’s program to improve its services, the EOW team conducted a client feedback survey for 800 OFWs, out of which 790 responded.

On behalf of Charge d’Affaires and Philippine Consul General Iric C. Arribas Cruz, the team commended the OFWs for their cooperation in making the consular mission successful, and hoped for future support too.

The next consular outreach mission will be held in Dhahran on Friday and Saturday.

RIYADH: The Philippine Embassy in the Saudi capital sent an outreach consular team, or “Embassy on Wheels” (EOW), to provide services to Overseas Filipinos (OFWs) in Dhahran in the Eastern Province.



The EOW team offered consular assistance to OFWs seeking passport renewal at the Double Tree Hotel during their stay in the city in March.

The team processed 977 passport renewal applications, and catered to a daily average of 244 applicants, during a four-day period.

The OFWs, who availed the consular services, expressed their gratitude to the EOW team since they did not have to travel to Riyadh to renew their passports at the embassy.

As part of the embassy’s program to improve its services, the EOW team conducted a client feedback survey for 800 OFWs, out of which 790 responded.

On behalf of Charge d’Affaires and Philippine Consul General Iric C. Arribas Cruz, the team commended the OFWs for their cooperation in making the consular mission successful, and hoped for future support too.

The next consular outreach mission will be held in Dhahran on Friday and Saturday.