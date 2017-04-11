Local, global health experts to address SCHS-led event

RIYADH: The Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCHS) holds on Wednesday its 3rd International Medical Education Conference (IMEC2017) at Al-Faisalia Hotel, Saudi Press Agency said.

Local and global medical education and training experts will address the two-day event.

Eight workshops will be held during the conference dealing with topics related to medical education and training.

The focus of the conference is to inspire motivational and interactive sessions on how to promote medical education and health care and the profession.

SCHS Secretary General Dr. Ayman bin Asaad Abdo said the conference will provide an opportunity to communicate with experts at the global level and exchange ideas for the development of medical education.

He said the health sector in the Kingdom needs enormous efforts to realize the objectives of the Saudi vision 2030 and the national transformation program 2020.

The SCHS is working to achieve its objectives and aspirations of citizens and residents toward the health sector by raising its efficiency in tandem with international standards, he said.

Abdo said the health sector needs such as scientific activity, notably in the area of medical education and training in light of pace of development in the health sector and its needs in research and exchange of expertise.

The third version of the conference has special importance as it comes after the launch of the SCHS’s strategic plan which aims at introducing a quality shift in the Kingdom’s medical sector, he said.

