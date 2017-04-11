Al-Qassabi insists on zero tolerance for fraud

RIYADH: Minister of Commerce and Investment Majed Al-Qassabi said Monday that zero tolerance will be shown toward commercial fraud in the Kingdom. He made his remarks at an event honoring ministry officials for effectively controlling fraud in the private sector.

“You have rendered great services to our motherland and we are proud of you. I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your great efforts and outstanding fieldwork,” he said.

“We must all work as one team with government authorities to develop tools for combating commercial fraud and counterfeiting, and with your great efforts, we will be able to overcome all those fake practices.”

Al-Qassabi said ministry inspectors should not show any mercy to those involved in such activities. He highlighted the important role of citizens and the private sector as key partners for government authorities in tackling all forms of illegitimate business practices.

He said citizens should be aware of their responsibility toward the protection of their homeland and its wealth.

Ministry inspectors, who were honored, had conducted 58,714 inspections on commercial institutions, and were responsible for the seizure of more than 5 million food items and consumer goods in 2016.

Al-Qassabi had previously honored a group of citizens who lodged complaints and reported around 1,900 various violations.

The complaints resulted in the seizure of more than 300,000 fake items, 87 tons of fish, shrimp and rotten dates before being distributed in the markets.

Anyone arrested under the commercial fraud law, will be subjected to a fine of up to SR1 million and or two years in jail.

The Ministry of Commerce and Investment said it will not hesitate imposing legal penalties on offenders and those involved in the practice of fraud, which puts the health and safety of consumers at risk.

The ministry urged all consumers to report their complaints and observations through the toll free number 1900, or through the application of “Commercial Notification.”

RIYADH: Minister of Commerce and Investment Majed Al-Qassabi said Monday that zero tolerance will be shown toward commercial fraud in the Kingdom. He made his remarks at an event honoring ministry officials for effectively controlling fraud in the private sector.

“You have rendered great services to our motherland and we are proud of you. I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your great efforts and outstanding fieldwork,” he said.

“We must all work as one team with government authorities to develop tools for combating commercial fraud and counterfeiting, and with your great efforts, we will be able to overcome all those fake practices.”

Al-Qassabi said ministry inspectors should not show any mercy to those involved in such activities. He highlighted the important role of citizens and the private sector as key partners for government authorities in tackling all forms of illegitimate business practices.

He said citizens should be aware of their responsibility toward the protection of their homeland and its wealth.

Ministry inspectors, who were honored, had conducted 58,714 inspections on commercial institutions, and were responsible for the seizure of more than 5 million food items and consumer goods in 2016.

Al-Qassabi had previously honored a group of citizens who lodged complaints and reported around 1,900 various violations.

The complaints resulted in the seizure of more than 300,000 fake items, 87 tons of fish, shrimp and rotten dates before being distributed in the markets.

Anyone arrested under the commercial fraud law, will be subjected to a fine of up to SR1 million and or two years in jail.

The Ministry of Commerce and Investment said it will not hesitate imposing legal penalties on offenders and those involved in the practice of fraud, which puts the health and safety of consumers at risk.

The ministry urged all consumers to report their complaints and observations through the toll free number 1900, or through the application of “Commercial Notification.”