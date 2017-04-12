  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 16 min 15 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Media
  • Emirates, Royal Jordanian poke fun at United Airlines after latest debacle

Media

Emirates, Royal Jordanian poke fun at United Airlines after latest debacle

Arab News |
Dubai-based Emirates Airline released a 30-second advert poking fun at the American carrier. (Photo courtesy: Twitter)

DUBAI: Middle East-based airlines are wading into the controversy over a man who was dragged off a United Airlines plane this week — an incident which caused uproar on social media.
Now, Dubai-based Emirates Airline, which travel website TripAdvisor named as the world’s best airline in a new award, released a 30-second advert poking fun at the American carrier.
The advert culminates with the message “Fly the friendly skies... this time for real” — a jab at United’s famous slogan.

The advert, which was released Tuesday, comes after years of accusations by United — along with other US airlines – that Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways have cheated by receiving $50 billion in government subsidies. US airlines have also been lobbying to curb international access to the American market.
United CEO Oscar Munoz has taken a hard line position on his competition in the Middle East and on March 2, while speaking at the US Chamber of Commerce Aviation Summit in Washington, said "those airlines aren't airlines." Emirates refers to this quote in its latest advert.
Royal Jordanian took to Twitter with its, slightly subtler, response.
The pun-filled tweet stated that “drags on our flights are strictly prohibited” with a no-smoking illustration.

Most Twitter users picked up on the double entendre.

 

Related Articles

DUBAI: Middle East-based airlines are wading into the controversy over a man who was dragged off a United Airlines plane this week — an incident which caused uproar on social media.
Now, Dubai-based Emirates Airline, which travel website TripAdvisor named as the world’s best airline in a new award, released a 30-second advert poking fun at the American carrier.
The advert culminates with the message “Fly the friendly skies... this time for real” — a jab at United’s famous slogan.

The advert, which was released Tuesday, comes after years of accusations by United — along with other US airlines – that Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways have cheated by receiving $50 billion in government subsidies. US airlines have also been lobbying to curb international access to the American market.
United CEO Oscar Munoz has taken a hard line position on his competition in the Middle East and on March 2, while speaking at the US Chamber of Commerce Aviation Summit in Washington, said "those airlines aren't airlines." Emirates refers to this quote in its latest advert.
Royal Jordanian took to Twitter with its, slightly subtler, response.
The pun-filled tweet stated that “drags on our flights are strictly prohibited” with a no-smoking illustration.

Most Twitter users picked up on the double entendre.

 

Tags: United United Airlines Emirates Royal Jordanian social media advertising

Comments

MORE FROM Media

White House Press Sec. Sean Spicer’s top 5 gaffes, slammed statements

DUBAI: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer angered many on Tuesday by claiming that Adolf...

Emirates, Royal Jordanian poke fun at United Airlines after latest debacle

DUBAI: Middle East-based airlines are wading into the controversy over a man who was dragged off...

White House Press Sec. Sean Spicer’s top 5 gaffes, slammed statements
Emirates, Royal Jordanian poke fun at United Airlines after latest debacle
Washington Post, NY Times win Pulitzers for work on Trump, Putin
France’s Macron says would step up security demands on tech firms
Showtime to air documentary on WikiLeaks founder Assange
Number of monthly advertisers on Facebook tops 5 million
Latest News
Snakes in an Internet café? Serpent scares off customers in Thai store
10 views
Algeria warily edges toward Islamic finance as energy income dives
4 views
Explosion at police station in Turkey's Diyarbakir declared a ‘terror attack’
9 views
Asian markets cautious in face of geopolitical risks
12 views
In surprise move, Iran’s Ahmadinejad to run for president
216 views
Trump calls Assad an 'animal' and 'evil person'
395 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR