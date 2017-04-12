Football fans unite to offer safe haven after blast rocks German team

DUBAI: German investigators worked into the night searching for possible suspects responsible for three explosions that rocked Dortmund football team’s bus on Tuesday as fans across the city united across club lines.

The explosives detonated minutes after Borussia Dortmund’s team bus pulled away Tuesday from the squad’s hotel and headed for their quarter-final, first-leg, tie against Monaco.

The quarterfinal game between host Dortmund and visiting team Monaco was postponed, leaving many Monaco fans without a bed for the night.

Then, a hashtag started popping up on Twitter aiming to help Monaco fans who were stranded without accommodation.

Dortmund fans tweeted out welcoming messages with the hashtag #bedforaway fans, offering their sporting rivals a place to sleep for the night.



Dear supporters of @AS_Monaco_EN! If you need accommodation in Dortmund, please check #bedforawayfans. #bvbasm — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

While the world is tearing itself apart, football is bringing people closer together.



Dortmund using #BedForAwayFans to help Monaco fans pic.twitter.com/t2JmcoATDy — BigSport (@BigSportGB) April 11, 2017

#bedforawayfans is a great positive example of how to use social media for good in a dark moment. Bravo to all the good people out there! pic.twitter.com/u2ljKlSny3 — Cristian Nyari (@Cnyari) April 11, 2017

Borussia Dortmund’s official Twitter account helped to spread the word.Soon, photos started popping up on Twitter of fans wearing football shirts of the two opposing teams, sitting together in living rooms across the city.“#bedforawayfans is a great positive example of how to use social media for good in a dark moment. Bravo to all the good people out there!” Cristian Nyari, head of media for FC Bayern Munich, tweeted.German authorities have held off from describing it as a terror attack, saying that it is too early to determine the motive. (With AFP)