  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 sec ago

You are here

Lifestyle

Taiwan bans eating dogs and cats

AFP |
In this Sept. 17, 2011 file photo, a Taiwanese man holds his dog during a gathering to demand establishment of a government department to protect dogs and cats from their owners who abused or dumped the animals in Taipei, Taiwan. (AP)

TAIPEI: Taiwan has banned the eating of dogs and cats, lawmakers said Wednesday. as pressure grows to improve animal welfare after a spate of cruelty cases that stirred public outrage.
Parliament passed legislation to outlaw the consumption, purchase or possession of dog and cat meat, with offenders facing a fine of up to Tw$250,000 ($8,170).
The bill also hiked the penalty for killing or abusing animals to a maximum two-year jail term and a stiff fine of Tw$2 million, more than doubling that for repeat offenders.
“This shows that Taiwan is a society with advanced animal welfare,” said lawmaker Wang Yu-min who proposed the amendment.
Like some other Asian nations, dog consumption was common in Taiwan decades ago and although it is much rarer now, there have been sporadic reports of shops being caught selling dog meet in recent years.
As well, a string of much-publicized animal abuse cases triggered deep public concern, and demands for tougher protection laws.
Last year, the military was forced to apologize after a video surfaced of three soldiers torturing and strangling a stray dog to death with an iron chain, prompting several street protests.
And in 2014, a male hippo famous for regularly performing at a private zoo in central Taiwan died after breaking a leg and sustaining other injuries during transportation, sparking a public outcry.

TAIPEI: Taiwan has banned the eating of dogs and cats, lawmakers said Wednesday. as pressure grows to improve animal welfare after a spate of cruelty cases that stirred public outrage.
Parliament passed legislation to outlaw the consumption, purchase or possession of dog and cat meat, with offenders facing a fine of up to Tw$250,000 ($8,170).
The bill also hiked the penalty for killing or abusing animals to a maximum two-year jail term and a stiff fine of Tw$2 million, more than doubling that for repeat offenders.
“This shows that Taiwan is a society with advanced animal welfare,” said lawmaker Wang Yu-min who proposed the amendment.
Like some other Asian nations, dog consumption was common in Taiwan decades ago and although it is much rarer now, there have been sporadic reports of shops being caught selling dog meet in recent years.
As well, a string of much-publicized animal abuse cases triggered deep public concern, and demands for tougher protection laws.
Last year, the military was forced to apologize after a video surfaced of three soldiers torturing and strangling a stray dog to death with an iron chain, prompting several street protests.
And in 2014, a male hippo famous for regularly performing at a private zoo in central Taiwan died after breaking a leg and sustaining other injuries during transportation, sparking a public outcry.

Tags: Taiwan animals cats dogs animal welfare

Comments

MORE FROM Lifestyle

Taiwan bans eating dogs and cats

TAIPEI: Taiwan has banned the eating of dogs and cats, lawmakers said Wednesday. as pressure...

Balqees copies Madonna for album cover; sets Twitter abuzz

JEDDAH: Arab star Balqees Fathi has posted the cover of her new album “Arahemkom” on Twitter. In...

Taiwan bans eating dogs and cats
Tying up loose ends: Scientists finally solve mystery of why shoelaces come undone
Balqees copies Madonna for album cover; sets Twitter abuzz
Posh on a budget: Victoria Beckham teams up with Target
‘Daily Show’s’ Hasan Minhaj to star at Correspondents Dinner
Bangladesh stars’ secret marriage sparks web sensation
Latest News
Taiwan bans eating dogs and cats
4 views
Washington accuses Russia of Syria chemical attack ‘cover up’
27 views
Tying up loose ends: Scientists finally solve mystery of why shoelaces come undone
47 views
White House Press Sec. Sean Spicer’s top 5 gaffes, slammed statements
45 views
Football fans unite to offer safe haven after blast rocks German team
229 views
Emirates, Royal Jordanian poke fun at United Airlines after latest debacle
994 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR