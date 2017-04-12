  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 min 21 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Trumpet voluntary: Watch as Queen Elizabeth feeds an ‘excited’ elephant

Offbeat

Trumpet voluntary: Watch as Queen Elizabeth feeds an ‘excited’ elephant

Reuters |
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (L) watches as her husband Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (2L) feeds an elephant named ‘Donna’ after opening the new Center for Elephant Care at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Whipsnade, north of London, on April 11, 2017. (AFP)

LONDON: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip fed an elephant bananas on Tuesday to the apparent delight of the herd.
Elizabeth, who is patron of the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), and Philip met Donna, one of a nine-strong Asian elephant herd at the Center for Elephant Care at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, outside London.
The pachyderms were said to be thrilled.
“The elephants, when they saw Her Majesty, were excited and we know that, actually, because we track their communications in the barn and we could see that they were excited with what was going on,” ZSL zoological director David Field said.
One of the center’s elephants is also called Elizabeth, born a day before the queen’s 90th birthday last year.
“Little Elizabeth didn’t quite meet the queen. She’s still a little young and unpredictable,” Field said.
The monarch unveiled a plaque for the opening.

Related Articles

LONDON: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip fed an elephant bananas on Tuesday to the apparent delight of the herd.
Elizabeth, who is patron of the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), and Philip met Donna, one of a nine-strong Asian elephant herd at the Center for Elephant Care at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, outside London.
The pachyderms were said to be thrilled.
“The elephants, when they saw Her Majesty, were excited and we know that, actually, because we track their communications in the barn and we could see that they were excited with what was going on,” ZSL zoological director David Field said.
One of the center’s elephants is also called Elizabeth, born a day before the queen’s 90th birthday last year.
“Little Elizabeth didn’t quite meet the queen. She’s still a little young and unpredictable,” Field said.
The monarch unveiled a plaque for the opening.

Tags: United Kingdom UK Queen Elizabeth II elephant animals

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

New sonic blast shrimp named after Pink Floyd

LONDON: A newly-discovered shrimp species with a bright pink claw and the ability to produce one of...

Hundreds of millions of poor menaced by ‘silent killer’: heat

BANGKOK/BHUBANESWAR, India: On a hot, humid afternoon on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar in eastern...

New sonic blast shrimp named after Pink Floyd
Hundreds of millions of poor menaced by ‘silent killer’: heat
At 85, Nepali aims to regain title of oldest Everest climber
Trumpet voluntary: Watch as Queen Elizabeth feeds an ‘excited’ elephant
Snakes in an Internet café? Serpent scares off customers in Thai store
In photos: Dubai Police chief plays table football with Uber execs
Latest News
British scientists find sarin used in Syria: UN envoy
Juventus stuns Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League
Brisbane upsets Kashima, Suwon seizes pole position
Spain relying on Celta Vigo to keep up Europa League success
LPGA still facing questions over Thompson penalty
Cespedes hits 3 home runs as Mets drub Phillies 14-4
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR