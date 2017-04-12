  • Search form

Middle-East

5 Sudanese soldiers killed in Yemen conflict

Reuters |
A convoy of Sudanese military vehicles and personnel arrives to the port city of Aden, Yemen, on Nov. 9, 2015. (AP file photo)
KHARTOUM/ADEN: Five Sudanese soldiers have been killed while fighting for the Saudi Arabia-led coalition against Houthi forces in Yemen, a spokesman for Sudan’s armed forces said on Wednesday.
The statement was a rare acknowledgement of casualties suffered by Sudan since the east African nation sent hundreds of its soldiers to Yemen in 2015 to bolster the mostly Gulf Arab alliance fighting the Iran-allied Houthi movement.
“We lost five martyrs and 22 others have been wounded ... we inflicted huge losses on the enemy and are holding many prisoners of war,” said army spokesman Brig. Gen. Ahmed Khalifa Al-Shami.
The army gave no further details on the incident.
The coalition includes the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Senegal and Sudan.
Yemeni military sources said the Sudanese soldiers were killed when Yemeni forces backed by the coalition took control of a volcanic mountain on a road toward the Khalid bin Al-Waleed military base, a key stronghold of the Houthis in southwestern Taiz province.
The coalition intervened to restore the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi amid an offensive by Iran-backed Houthi insurgents and loyalists of former Yemen president Ali Abdullah Saleh. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, Mohammed Mukhashaf in Aden)
