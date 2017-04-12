  • Search form

Corporate News

TOUS Medallions launches a jewelry collection with a message

ARAB NEWS |
TOUS Medallions includes medallions, chains and accessories.
TOUS has launched TOUS Medallions, a collection that reaffirms the value of the medallion, the origin and expression of the jewelry craft. Medallions can be given as gifts to mark special occasions, reflecting profound memories.
From the brand “that tells stories through jewelry,” TOUS Medallions blends the best classic and contemporary pieces to create personalized gems that together serve as an ode to mix and match styles. As such, the collection would not be complete without pieces crafted specially for celebrated occasions like Mother’s Day.
TOUS Medallions includes medallions, chains and accessories designed to be worn together in a mix and match approach that offers possibilities for different combinations and looks.
TOUS has also designed “Tinys,” pendants made with colorful gemstones that can be worn alone or with other pieces, as well as chains in different sizes and materials, to create the cascade effect at the forefront of 2017’s trends.
Creativity and willingness to mix and match are the only requirements for flaunting TOUS medallions and using them to tell your own story through jewelry.
