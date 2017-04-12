Turkish Airlines offers free Wi-Fi on US flights

Turkish Airlines has introduced free on-board Internet services to economy class passengers flying to the US in the wake of the new electronics ban enforced by the government on carriers flying in from the Middle East and North Africa.

For passengers that prefer not to stow their electronic devices in checked-in baggage during the flight, Turkish Airlines offers a special service that gives travelers to the US and UK a safe and secure method of carrying their electronics in a special area in the cargo hold of the airplane. The devices may be used at the gate until boarding.

Turkish Airlines additionally offers high quality headphones to economy class passengers on long-haul flights. This new service will be effective immediately in all US flights, and for all other long-haul flights from May.

Turkish Airlines is continuously improving its in-flight entertainment system — among other services. The comfortable headphones with much higher sound quality will allow passengers to enjoy the airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment system, titled “Planet,” which delivers thousands of hours of music and film experience.

