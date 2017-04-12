Oman Air reveals its annual financial report for 2016

Oman Air has recently published its annual report for 2016 that reflects the accomplishments achieved by the company.

The report also highlights Oman Air’s efforts toward the development of all aspects of its operations in order to continue the company’s growth and successes. Oman Air’s business operations have witnessed remarkable growth during 2016.

Reviewing the annual report on behalf of the board of directors of Oman Air during the Extraordinary General Meeting and the 35th Ordinary General meeting in Muscat, Darwish bin Ismail bin Ali Al-Balushi, chairman of Oman Air’s board of directors, highlighted some of the achievements of 2016, which are as follows:

• Fleet expanded to 47 aircraft

• Increase in the seat factor up to 20 percent

• Increase in the number of passengers to 7.7 million, or 21 percent

• Launch of Oman Air Flight Training Center (OAFTC)

• Freight operations increased to 159,618 tons

• One million extra meals produced by Oman Air Catering Services

Al-Balushi said: “2016 was a year of both change and consolidation for Oman Air. Oman Air has continued its ambitious program of expansion in 2016 with the introduction of four brand new Boeing 737-800s joining the Oman Air fleet. The carrier has operated B737s for many years and the aircraft provide the backbone of the airline’s long and medium haul fleet. We have continued to upgrade our Airbus fleet. The first Airbus 330 to benefit from a comprehensive retrofit landed at Muscat International Airport from Paris in October 2016. This reflects our commitment to continue to invest in our award-winning on-board experience.”

He added that the previous A330 interiors attracted enormous international acclaim when they were first unveiled in 2009 and the new A330 interiors surpass those high standards and customers are already delighted with the results.

“The results speak for themselves. The number of available seat kilometers grew to 24.8 billion, an increase of 20 percent. Oman Air’s capacity has increased significantly over the last year recording an increase in flight movements by more than 4,000 flights to nearly 51,952 flights, an increase of 9 percent compared with 2015. The number of round trips Oman Air offered in 2016 rose to 30,978 trips from the previous year’s 28,270 trips.

“As a result of the increased capacity, Oman Air experienced a huge 21 percent increase in passenger numbers with over 7.7 million passengers traveling with the airline in 2016, compared to 6.4 million passengers in 2015,” Al-Balushi said.

