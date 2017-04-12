ALJ gets highest recognition of Okaz PR Arabia National Auto Award

Abdul Latif Jameel Company (ALJ), dealer of Toyota and Lexus in Saudi Arabia, has won three places in different categories of the Okaz PR Arabia National Auto Award 2016/2017.

In the presence of Prince Sultan bin Bandar Al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation, Prince Abdullah bin Saud, chairman of the Tourism Committee of Jeddah Chamber of Commerce, and top Saudi auto dealership representatives, a ceremony was held to announce the awards. Mazin Ghazi Jameel, executive director of marketing at ALJ, received the trophies.

In the Sports Car category, Lexus RCF was voted top of the category and received 69,800 votes out of 194280 (36 percent).

Meanwhile, ALJ also won first place in the “Best Marketing Campaign” category in recognition of its marketing campaign in both Jeddah and Riyadh motor shows. The company showcased Toyota robot Titan, which enhanced ALJ’s image and created great fun and attracted a large number of visitors who interacted with the robot at the ALJ pavilion.

Titan’s performance at both shows was widely circulated on the social media and received good traction in a short period.

The third ALJ award was special for its corporate social initiative — the “Your Belt Your Safety” campaign, which was launched by the ALJ community to raise awareness of traffic safety and the risks of not using a seat belt while driving.

After receiving the awards, Jameel said: “This is a great new accomplishment to be added to the many achievements of ALJ, due to its precision in executing marketing plans and social initiatives, which aim at the welfare of the community.”

