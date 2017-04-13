  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Trump says NATO not obsolete, reversing campaign stance

World

Trump says NATO not obsolete, reversing campaign stance

Reuters |
President Donald Trump reaches to shake hands with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP)

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that NATO is not obsolete, as he had declared on the campaign trail last year, but said NATO members still need to pay their fair share for the European security umbrella.
At a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Trump thanked NATO members for their support of his decision last Thursday to launch 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian airfield in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack on civilians and said it was time to end Syria’s civil war.
“I said it was obsolete. It’s no longer obsolete,” Trump said, adding that the Transatlantic alliance was adapting to the broader mission against Islamic militants that he had urged.
Stoltenberg said he had an excellent and productive meeting in the Oval Office with Trump.

Related Articles

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that NATO is not obsolete, as he had declared on the campaign trail last year, but said NATO members still need to pay their fair share for the European security umbrella.
At a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Trump thanked NATO members for their support of his decision last Thursday to launch 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian airfield in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack on civilians and said it was time to end Syria’s civil war.
“I said it was obsolete. It’s no longer obsolete,” Trump said, adding that the Transatlantic alliance was adapting to the broader mission against Islamic militants that he had urged.
Stoltenberg said he had an excellent and productive meeting in the Oval Office with Trump.

Tags: Donald Trump NATO Jens Stoltenberg

Comments

MORE FROM World

Watch: Heroic passenger fights off knife-wielding attacker on London bus

DUBAI: Footage has been released of the moment a passenger on a London bus tackled a knife-...

Trump says NATO not obsolete, reversing campaign stance

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that NATO is not obsolete, as he had...

Watch: Heroic passenger fights off knife-wielding attacker on London bus
Trump says NATO not obsolete, reversing campaign stance
United States’ first female Muslim judge found dead in Hudson River
Trump ‘turnaround’ on Syria signals more aggressive strategy
Kabul suicide bombing kills five
Xi urges peaceful resolution of N. Korea tensions in Trump call
Latest News
Watch: Heroic passenger fights off knife-wielding attacker on London bus
7 views
Nike reacts to ‘misuse’ of logo in racist knock-off merchandise
25 views
Arab music’s alternative ambassadors find fans, and bans
28 views
Marvel fires artist over hidden religious symbols in X-Men comics
419 views
Trump says NATO not obsolete, reversing campaign stance
52 views
Canada set to unveil legislation legalizing cannabis
11 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR