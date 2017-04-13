Marvel fires artist over hidden religious symbols in X-Men comics

DUBAI: Marvel has fired X-Men artist Ardian Syaf after he hid Islamic references in the latest issue of the comic book.

The BBC reported Wednesday that the Indonesian artist’s contract had been “terminated immediately” due to religious symbolism hidden in issues two and three of “X-Men: Gold.”

Syaf was the lead artist and was fired because he referenced a verse of the Qur’an and the date of a protest against the Christian Governor of Jakarta, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, who is currently running for re-election.

He also drew Jewish character Kitty Pryde in front of a jewelry store with only the first three letters of the word visible.

In a Facebook post, the BBC reported that Syaf claims he used Qur’anic references out of “love” for the religion and added that he said “my career is over now.”

“It’s the consequence what I did, and I take it,” he wrote.

“Please no more mockery, debate, no more hate.”

According to Marvel, issues 4-9 of X-Men: Gold will be drawn by substitute artists until a replacement is found.

“The mentioned artwork in X-Men Gold #1 was inserted without knowledge behind its reported meanings,” said Marvel in an earlier statement.

“These implied references do not reflect the views of the writer, editors or anyone else at Marvel and are in direct opposition of the inclusiveness of Marvel Comics and what the X-Men have stood for since their creation.

“This artwork will be removed from subsequent printings, digital versions, and trade paperbacks and disciplinary action is being taken.”