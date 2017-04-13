  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 31 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Fashion
  • Nike reacts to ‘misuse’ of logo in racist knock-off merchandise

Fashion

Nike reacts to ‘misuse’ of logo in racist knock-off merchandise

Arab News |
Nike is investigating the “misuse” of its logo seen on fake products. (Photo courtesy: Amazon.com)

DUBAI: Nike is investigating the “misuse” of its logo seen on fake products branded with a racist slur against the Romany Gypsy community in Europe.
Products have been taken down on eBay and Amazon and included baby clothes, hoodies, bags and fridge magnets.
They were all branded with a race hate slur and the tagline “Just Nick It” instead of Nike’s “Just Do It.”
BBC Newsbeat spoke to Dr. Hazel Marsh, a Romany Gypsy and a lecturer at the University of East Anglia in the UK, who said she had reported the offensive products to Nike and received a letter from a representative in return.
“I just want to say thank you for letting us know about this misuse of our logo,” the letter read.
“We here at Nike respect and appreciate every one of our consumers no matter what their race, age or gender is,” it added.
The products are printed with the slur “Pikey,” thought to originate from the phrase “turnpike dweller” that was used in the 1800s.
“That word is a disgusting word. It’s exactly the same as the n-word,” Sherrie Smith, who runs a website where racism against the Gypsy and traveling community can be reported, told BBC Newsbeat.
Amazon told the news site that they had removed two product listings while eBay said it was in the process to doing so.

DUBAI: Nike is investigating the “misuse” of its logo seen on fake products branded with a racist slur against the Romany Gypsy community in Europe.
Products have been taken down on eBay and Amazon and included baby clothes, hoodies, bags and fridge magnets.
They were all branded with a race hate slur and the tagline “Just Nick It” instead of Nike’s “Just Do It.”
BBC Newsbeat spoke to Dr. Hazel Marsh, a Romany Gypsy and a lecturer at the University of East Anglia in the UK, who said she had reported the offensive products to Nike and received a letter from a representative in return.
“I just want to say thank you for letting us know about this misuse of our logo,” the letter read.
“We here at Nike respect and appreciate every one of our consumers no matter what their race, age or gender is,” it added.
The products are printed with the slur “Pikey,” thought to originate from the phrase “turnpike dweller” that was used in the 1800s.
“That word is a disgusting word. It’s exactly the same as the n-word,” Sherrie Smith, who runs a website where racism against the Gypsy and traveling community can be reported, told BBC Newsbeat.
Amazon told the news site that they had removed two product listings while eBay said it was in the process to doing so.

Tags: Nike Amazon eBay Gypsy community Europe UK

Comments

MORE FROM Fashion

Nike reacts to ‘misuse’ of logo in racist knock-off merchandise

DUBAI: Nike is investigating the “misuse” of its logo seen on fake products branded with a...

Posh on a budget: Victoria Beckham teams up with Target

NEW YORK: The Victoria Beckham clothing range for Target is flying off the shelves, the latest high...

Nike reacts to ‘misuse’ of logo in racist knock-off merchandise
Posh on a budget: Victoria Beckham teams up with Target
Actress Lindsay Lohan spotted wearing burkini in Thailand
British store Topshop accused of ‘cultural appropriation’ over Palestinian-style playsuit
‘I am proud to be a Muslim,’ supermodel Bella Hadid tells magazine
UAE’s Gafla jewelry is simply irresistible…
Latest News
Watch: Heroic passenger fights off knife-wielding attacker on London bus
7 views
Nike reacts to ‘misuse’ of logo in racist knock-off merchandise
25 views
Arab music’s alternative ambassadors find fans, and bans
28 views
Marvel fires artist over hidden religious symbols in X-Men comics
419 views
Trump says NATO not obsolete, reversing campaign stance
52 views
Canada set to unveil legislation legalizing cannabis
11 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR