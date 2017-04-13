  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 sec ago

You are here

Food & Health

Belgian company takes 3D printing to chocolate

Reuters |
A chocolate bar(REUTERS)

GEIBLOUX: Layer by layer, 0.2 millimeters at a time, a specialized printing machine at Belgian chocolate shop Miam Factory applies melted chocolate to shape a three-dimensional object.
Miam Factory — French for “Yum” — was spun off three months ago from nearby University of Liege’s Smart Gastronomy Lab, which researches technology in the food and beverages sector, and operates four specialized 3D printers.
The company produces 3D-printed chocolate objects and also engraves chocolates and macaroons with messages or logos for clients, such as nearby brewery Bertinchamps.
The brewery wanted a unique prize for the winners of an Easter egg hunt and ordered chocolate beer bottles.
The chocolate is ready to eat straight after printing, which can take from 10 minutes to three hours. The bottles for the Bertinchamps Brewery took just under three hours and used up 24.6 meters of chocolate.
The company gets orders from hotels, businesses and individual customers. Prices range greatly depending on what kind of size, shape and chocolate is required.
While dark chocolate is most popular, milk and white chocolate are also available.

Related Articles

GEIBLOUX: Layer by layer, 0.2 millimeters at a time, a specialized printing machine at Belgian chocolate shop Miam Factory applies melted chocolate to shape a three-dimensional object.
Miam Factory — French for “Yum” — was spun off three months ago from nearby University of Liege’s Smart Gastronomy Lab, which researches technology in the food and beverages sector, and operates four specialized 3D printers.
The company produces 3D-printed chocolate objects and also engraves chocolates and macaroons with messages or logos for clients, such as nearby brewery Bertinchamps.
The brewery wanted a unique prize for the winners of an Easter egg hunt and ordered chocolate beer bottles.
The chocolate is ready to eat straight after printing, which can take from 10 minutes to three hours. The bottles for the Bertinchamps Brewery took just under three hours and used up 24.6 meters of chocolate.
The company gets orders from hotels, businesses and individual customers. Prices range greatly depending on what kind of size, shape and chocolate is required.
While dark chocolate is most popular, milk and white chocolate are also available.

Tags: chocolate Printer 3D Yum Liam Factory

Comments

MORE FROM Food & Health

Belgian company takes 3D printing to chocolate

GEIBLOUX: Layer by layer, 0.2 millimeters at a time, a specialized printing machine at Belgian...

Bone health warning as celeb-backed diet branded ‘ticking time bomb’

DUBAI: The celebrity-backed fad of clean eating is a “ticking time bomb” that could leave the...

Belgian company takes 3D printing to chocolate
Bone health warning as celeb-backed diet branded ‘ticking time bomb’
KFC to stop using chickens raised with human antibiotics
From oats to tuna, it is all healthy
The A to Z of gourmet chocolate
Global depression numbers surge in past decade: WHO
Latest News
Dubai firm breaks selfie stick world record
62 views
Invading ‘rat of the sky’ irks Algerians
140 views
Miley Cyrus latest target in Hollywood photo hacking scandal
308 views
Islamist arrested over soccer bus attack was Daesh member in Iraq — German prosecutor
73 views
Turkey detains 412 suspected Kurdish militants
63 views
The best people? More questions about Trump hires’ ties
65 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR