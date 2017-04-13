St. Petersburg bomber was deported from Turkey in 2016

  • Search form

A house of parents of a suicide bomber who was behind Monday's blast on the St. Petersburg, Russia, subway, in Osh, Kyrgyzstan, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Russian investigators on Tuesday said the bomb on the St. Petersburg subway was set off by a suicide bomber and identified him as Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, who turned 22 two days before the attack. (AP)

ANKARA: A Turkish security official says the suicide bomber accused of the deadly attack on the subway in the Russian city of St. Petersburg was deported from Turkey in 2016.
Akbardzhon Dzhalilov, a 22-year-old native of Kyrgyzstan, blew himself up on a busy subway line on April 3, killing himself and 13 other people. Dozens of others were injured.
The official told The Associated Press on Thursday that Dzhalilov had entered Turkey in November 2015 on a tourist visa and was deported to Russia in December 2016 for violating Turkey’s visa laws. He was fined and barred from re-entering Turkey for 120 days, the official said.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government regulations that bar civil servants from speaking to journalists without authorization.

