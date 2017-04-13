  • Search form

The best people? More questions about Trump hires’ ties

US President Donald Trump. (AP)

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump likes to boast that he only hires the best people.
Two of those people — former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and ousted White House national security adviser Michael Flynn — have caught the attention of the Justice Department for failing to disclose work they did for foreign governments with complicated relationships with the United States. The Justice Department was so concerned that a third Trump adviser, Carter Page, was a Russian spy that it reportedly obtained a secret warrant to surveil his communications.
At worst, Trump’s hires may have left his campaign vulnerable to the influence of foreign powers. At best, the questionable actions of Trump’s advisers reaffirm that his campaign — an understaffed and inexperienced organization — was perilously lax in vetting advisers.

