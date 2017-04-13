Miley Cyrus latest target in Hollywood photo hacking scandal

DUBAI: US singer Miley Cyrus, actress Rosario Dawson and model Suki Waterhouse are the latest victims in a hacking scandal which has seen photos of female celebrities, often in comprising positions, leaked on the Internet.

The photos were leaked on Tuesday and were posted to the same website that had previously posted leaked photos of other celebrities.

In March, Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried were targeted and the images ranged from tame snaps to explicitly sexual photos.

Watson and Seyfried launched legal action and a representative for Watson confirmed to AFP at the time that some of the photos were legitimate: “Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen. They are not nude photographs.”

The images have been heralded online as “The Fappening 2.0,” in reference to the 2014 iCloud hacking of celebrity photos which saw intimate shots of actresses Demi Moore and Jennifer Lawrence leaked online.