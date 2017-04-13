  • Search form

Dubai firm breaks selfie stick world record

Arab News |
A Dubai-based media firm broke the Guinness World Record for the longest selfie stick on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy: @itpliveme)

DUBAI: A Dubai-based media firm broke the Guinness World Record for the longest selfie stick on Tuesday.
ITP Media Group broke the record at an event during which they revealed a selfie stick that measured 16.6 meters, a meter longer than the previous record holders – two Italian bloggers - who created a selfie stick measuring 15.57 meters.
According to ShortList Dubai, Samer Khallouf, the official adjudicator from Guinness World Records, said: “The Selfie stick adhered to the guidelines breaking the current record title. As the global authority on record-breaking we are always happy to see such great feats in the UAE and be a part of these astonishing events.”

The party was held to unveil the media firm’s new division “ITP Live,” which represents social media influencers in the region.
ITP Media Group’s CEO, Ali Akawi, was on hand at Tuesday night’s event to accept the award from the Guinness adjudicators while a spokesman for ITP Live said: “We spent several weeks building the selfie stick – and breaking the record was the perfect way to celebrate the rise of social influencers in this region.”

MOST POPULAR