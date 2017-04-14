Mobily revamps Wajid postpaid packages

Mobily has revamped its postpaid mobile packages. Customers have now been granted unlimited calls in Mobily network and data in all packages without fair use policy, in addition to free local minutes applicable to all operators in the Kingdom.

The new packages include Wajid 400, Wajid 300 and Wajid 200. Wajid 400 subscribers will enjoy unlimited Internet, and 2,000 minutes and 400 SMS monthly to all networks. Wajid 300 subscribers will get 20 GB data, and 1,000 minutes and 300 SMS monthly to all networks, while Wajid 200 subscribers will get 10 GB data, and 500 minutes and 200 SMS monthly to all networks.

Hashem Hamidaddin, general manager, national proposition, said: “We revamped our postpaid packages after a deep study of the telecom market to create products for our customers that fit their requirements.”

Hamidaddin added: “Our customers will receive an SMS about their data and minutes usage rate in order to be able to manage their monthly bills in a better way and avoid any additional charges. In case the customer used all his monthly benefits, he will get a special data package and voice minutes with competitive prices.”

He said all Wajid packages have more data than before because of an increased demand of Internet services.

All potential new package subscribers can get a special new number, or they can transfer the same number from other operators or from the current Mobily packages. Customers can subscribe to the new packages by sending an SMS.

Following the use of all of the package features, the cost of a voice call will be 30 halala for each minute and 30 halala for each 1 Mbps data.

