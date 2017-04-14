  • Search form

Corporate News

Alawwal Bank sponsors conference on nutrition, food waste

ARAB NEWS |
Nutrition, food safety and food waste were the topics that were under spotlight at a conference in Riyadh on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Etaam International Conference was held under the patronage of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar.
Etaam, a food charity initiative, was held under the theme “Food Preservation is the Solution” at the King Abdullah Center for National Dialogue.
Saudi dignitaries and international experts attended the event to share their expertise and international best practices in preserving food and reducing food waste.
Alawwal Bank, a keynote sponsor of the conference, supports awareness and education programs that serve the community.
Health is high on the nation’s agenda due to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and therefore, the issues of food waste and safety are seen as more and more interconnected with the country’s plans for a healthier socio-economic society.
The Health Ministry recently started initiatives that are designed to educate citizens and residents on the required daily amount of nutrients and the importance of regular exercise.
By educating people on a healthy lifestyle, and, in particular, a balanced diet, the risk of nutrition-associated illnesses such as obesity, diabetes, vitamin deficiency, heart disease and other conditions will eventually decline.
The Etaam conference aimed at highlighting the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 in light of nutritional health and the inter-relationship between the amount of food people consume and waste, and food security.
It also examined practical ways to use new media in spreading awareness of food preservation and eliminating food waste.
Saudi Arabia has the highest number of Twitter users in the Middle East and is the largest social media market in the region as a result of the high rate of smartphone ownership.
According to 2014 statistics released by the Dubai School of Government, the Kingdom is home to more than 40 percent of all active Twitter users in the Arab region.
The conference also touched upon the societal benefits of volunteering with charities.
A key goal was to instill the values of compassion and empathy toward the less fortunate members of society.
Alawwal’s participation in this conference is reflective of the bank’s commitment to corporate social responsibility programs that contribute to the community and its keenness in adopting such positive initiatives.
