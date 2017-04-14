Hyundai to launch new Azera in Middle East

Hyundai will launch its all-new Azera in the Middle East’s large sedan market in May.

The new Azera is the sixth generation for the model, also called the Grandeur in Korea, since its launch in 1986 as the Hyundai brand’s original premium car. Each generation has offered high levels of comfort and equipment, generous interior space for driver and passengers, and progressively more sophisticated engineering.

The outgoing generation has sold strongly in the Middle East, and the latest version represents a bold step forward in the model’s evolution.

“The new Azera clearly sets its own path in terms of design,” said Mike Song, Hyundai’s head of operations for Africa and the Middle East.

“The styling is very balanced, very refined. Flowing lines make a strong statement, yet it also forms part of Hyundai’s evolving design language, which brings a sense of cohesion across our model range. It is innovative, sophisticated, and built on more than three decades of experience in understanding what our customers want.”

The design of the large sedan is distinguished by infinitely flowing lines, with simple, sensuous shapes representing a comprehensive refresh of Hyundai’s key visual themes. The front of the car carries the largest version yet of Hyundai’s latest signature design element, the Cascading Grille.

In April, the Azera won a prestigious Red Dot award for “high design quality.” The Red Dot awards recognize excellence in product design across a wide range of industries, with the Azera one of two Hyundai models achieving recognition in the transportation design category in 2017, alongside the i30.

Advanced technologies include wireless charging for mobile devices, power trunk, and premium Nappa leather seats. A seven-inch display houses the Around View Monitor and fronts an audio system loaded with Android Auto and Apple Car Play — included as standard in global markets. Additionally, a memory seat and a panoramic sunroof further enhance the Azera’s comfort and convenience.

The new model boasts Hyundai Smart Sense, a comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance System tuned for driver safety, which includes Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Detection, Driver Attention Alert and Advanced Smart Cruise Control.

