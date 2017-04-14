Malabar Gold & Diamonds opens two outlets in Oman

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has extended its presence in Oman by opening its first MGD — Lifestyle Jewellery outlet in Oman at Oman Avenues Mall on Thursday. The jewelry retailer also opened its relocated and renovated showroom at Lulu Hypermarket in Darsait on the same day.

MGD — Lifestyle Jewellery’s first outlet in Oman was jointly inaugurated by Ben Watson, general manager of Oman Avenues Mall, and Khamis Al-Mandhari, director of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Oman.

Also present on the occasion were Shamlal Ahamed, managing director, international operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, KP Abdul Salam, group executive director, Malabar Group, members of the management, and other guests.

The renovated showroom at Lulu Hypermarket in Darsait was inaugurated by Tawfeeq bin Abdulhusain Allawati, member of Majlis A’Shoura from the wilayat of Muttrah, in the presence of senior officials from Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

The outlet unveils a significantly large collection of traditional as well as contemporary designer jewelry. It showcases an exquisite collection of gold jewelry in 18K and 22K alongside diamonds, uncut diamonds and precious gems jewelry handpicked from Italy, Singapore, Bahrain and India.

The MGD — Lifestyle Jewellery is a new retail concept developed by Malabar Gold & Diamonds to cater to a segment of audience currently not being focused by the traditional jewelry retailers. The new concept will be a one-stop destination for jewelry offering never-before-seen unique designs and styles to the discerning customers. It will establish itself as a fashionable jewelry and accessories destination for the young and trendy. It offers a wide range of trendy and lightweight jewelry that includes 18K gold jewelry, diamond jewelry, uncut diamond jewelry, precious gem jewelry and pearl jewelry.

The MGD — Lifestyle Jewellery outlet at Oman Avenues Mall is the fifth outlet globally.

