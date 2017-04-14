  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Media
  • Queen Rania, Dubai ruler among top 10 followed world leaders on Instagram

Media

Queen Rania, Dubai ruler among top 10 followed world leaders on Instagram

Arab News |
Jordan’s Queen Rania came in sixth in the world, with 10 million followers. (File photo: AP)

DUBAI: The ruler of Dubai and Queen Rania of Jordan have made the top ten list of international leaders with the largest Instagram followings.
PR firm Burson-Marsteller published its annual “World Leaders on Instagram” report Wednesday, in which it revealed that four Middle Eastern leaders had made the cut.
“The study analyzes the activity of the 325 Instagram accounts of heads of state and government, and foreign ministers over the past 12 months using aggregate data from Facebook’s CrowdTangle tool. As of April 1, 2017, the accounts have a combined total of 48.7 million followers,” the report states.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken over former US President Barack Obama’s position as most followed world leader on Instagram, with a cool 6.8 million followers.

In second place is US President Donald Trump with 6.3 million followers and Pope Francis rounds out the top three with 3.7 million followers.
Jordan’s Queen Rania came in sixth in the world, with 10 million followers, while Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum was ranked eighth place with 2.3 million followers.
In terms of interactions – likes and comments – “President Trump tops the most interactive world leaders ranking with 114,554,016 total interactions. He is followed by Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in second place, with 89,090,894 interactions and then Pope Francis with 45,408,641 interactions,” according to the report.

Read on for the top ten most followed leaders in the world:

  1. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 6.8 million followers
  2. US President Donald Trump with 6.3 million followers
  3. Pope Francis with 3.7 million followers.
  4. The White House with 3.5 million followers
  5. Indonesian President Joko Widodo with 3.5 million followers
  6. Jordan’s Queen Rania with 10 million followers
  7. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev with 2.7 million followers
  8. Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum with 2.3 million followers.
  9. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with 2 million followers
  10. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini with 1.4 million followers

Related Articles

DUBAI: The ruler of Dubai and Queen Rania of Jordan have made the top ten list of international leaders with the largest Instagram followings.
PR firm Burson-Marsteller published its annual “World Leaders on Instagram” report Wednesday, in which it revealed that four Middle Eastern leaders had made the cut.
“The study analyzes the activity of the 325 Instagram accounts of heads of state and government, and foreign ministers over the past 12 months using aggregate data from Facebook’s CrowdTangle tool. As of April 1, 2017, the accounts have a combined total of 48.7 million followers,” the report states.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken over former US President Barack Obama’s position as most followed world leader on Instagram, with a cool 6.8 million followers.

In second place is US President Donald Trump with 6.3 million followers and Pope Francis rounds out the top three with 3.7 million followers.
Jordan’s Queen Rania came in sixth in the world, with 10 million followers, while Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum was ranked eighth place with 2.3 million followers.
In terms of interactions – likes and comments – “President Trump tops the most interactive world leaders ranking with 114,554,016 total interactions. He is followed by Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in second place, with 89,090,894 interactions and then Pope Francis with 45,408,641 interactions,” according to the report.

Read on for the top ten most followed leaders in the world:

  1. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 6.8 million followers
  2. US President Donald Trump with 6.3 million followers
  3. Pope Francis with 3.7 million followers.
  4. The White House with 3.5 million followers
  5. Indonesian President Joko Widodo with 3.5 million followers
  6. Jordan’s Queen Rania with 10 million followers
  7. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev with 2.7 million followers
  8. Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum with 2.3 million followers.
  9. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with 2 million followers
  10. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini with 1.4 million followers
Tags: UAE Dubai Instagram Sheikh Mohammad Queen Rania Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey Jordan Iran India Narendra Modi

Comments

MORE FROM Media

Queen Rania, Dubai ruler among top 10 followed world leaders on Instagram

DUBAI: The ruler of Dubai and Queen Rania of Jordan have made the top ten list of international...

Trump struck Syria while eating ‘beautiful chocolate cake,’ bizarre interview reveals

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump said he launched the strike against Syria last week, and...

Queen Rania, Dubai ruler among top 10 followed world leaders on Instagram
Trump struck Syria while eating ‘beautiful chocolate cake,’ bizarre interview reveals
New app lets Uber drivers shoot breaking news footage
Top 5 gaffes made by White House Press Sec. Sean Spicer
Emirates, Royal Jordanian poke fun at United Airlines after latest debacle
Washington Post, NY Times win Pulitzers for work on Trump, Putin
Latest News
Queen Rania, Dubai ruler among top 10 followed world leaders on Instagram
7 views
Afghan women embrace divorce as new form of empowerment
31 views
Daesh ouster clears way for football comeback in Iraq’s Mosul
50 views
N. Korean official blames Trump for region’s ‘vicious cycle’
15 views
ZAGH: Jewelry design that speaks to your soul
178 views
Beirut: Where beauty reigns supreme
94 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR