Queen Rania, Dubai ruler among top 10 followed world leaders on Instagram

DUBAI: The ruler of Dubai and Queen Rania of Jordan have made the top ten list of international leaders with the largest Instagram followings.

PR firm Burson-Marsteller published its annual “World Leaders on Instagram” report Wednesday, in which it revealed that four Middle Eastern leaders had made the cut.

“The study analyzes the activity of the 325 Instagram accounts of heads of state and government, and foreign ministers over the past 12 months using aggregate data from Facebook’s CrowdTangle tool. As of April 1, 2017, the accounts have a combined total of 48.7 million followers,” the report states.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken over former US President Barack Obama’s position as most followed world leader on Instagram, with a cool 6.8 million followers.

In second place is US President Donald Trump with 6.3 million followers and Pope Francis rounds out the top three with 3.7 million followers.

Jordan’s Queen Rania came in sixth in the world, with 10 million followers, while Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum was ranked eighth place with 2.3 million followers.

In terms of interactions – likes and comments – “President Trump tops the most interactive world leaders ranking with 114,554,016 total interactions. He is followed by Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in second place, with 89,090,894 interactions and then Pope Francis with 45,408,641 interactions,” according to the report.

Read on for the top ten most followed leaders in the world: