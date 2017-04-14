Hyderabad Boyz, Diamond II win thrillers as RCL Al-Khalifa T20 Cup takes off

RIYADH: Hyderabad Boyz and Daimond II scored thrilling wins in the first week of the Al-Khalifa Twenty20 Cricket League, sponsored by the Al-Khalifa Group of Companies and organized by the Riyadh Cricket League at the RCL Complex.

In a high-scoring match of the Premier Blue League, Hyderabad Boyz got the better of Punjab Lions by 11 runs and Daimond II edged past Royal Fighters by three runs.

RCL CEO Jawaid Munawar and Senior Adviser Razaur Rahman thanked the sponsor and assured them of a successful event.



Brief scores (Premier Blue League):



Hyderabad Boyz 232: (Ismail 87, Salah 61) beat Punjab Lions 221: (Fiyaz 154 not out) by 11 runs.

Man of the Match: Ismail.

Konkan Green 227 in 18 overs: (Tausif 86, Mansoor 50, Shanawaz 50; Nisar & Moin 3 wkts each) beat Jamia 173: (Ejaz 90; Tahseen 3 wkts) by 54 runs.

Man of the Match: Tausif.

Diamond II 175: (Javid 31, Azhar 26; Madani 2 wkts) beat Royal Fighters 175: (Ameen 54, Touseef 27; Umair 3 wkts) by 3 runs.

Man of the Match: Umair.

Fuchs Petroleum 131 in 18.3: (Mutakim 29, Bilal 27; Abbas, Saeed & Adil 2 wkts each) lost to Patriots 132 in 11.3 overs: (Abbas 70, Abdullah 57) by 9 wkts.

Man of the Match: Abbas.

Pak Gladiators 190: (Zeeshan 50; Usman 3, Jahanzaib & Sabir 2 wkts each) beat Ahmed of Dhirab Golf 155: (Ahmed 59; Naushad 4 wkts) by 35 runs.

Man of the Match: Zeeshan.



Premier Green League



Gujral CC 168 in 18 overs: (Waqas 40, Ali 39; Mohsin 3 wkts) beat Pak CC 108: (Amir 42; Vicky, Waqas & Waseem 2 wkts each) by 60 runs.

Man of the Match: Waqas

United XI 177 in 18 overs: (Adnan 56, Azhar 40 Qais 3 wkts) lost to Pak Knights 178: (Arsalan 42, Haroon 46; Nasir & Ikram 2 wkts each) by 2 wkts.

Man of the Match: Waqas.

