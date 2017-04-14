  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 48 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Hyderabad Boyz, Diamond II win thrillers as RCL Al-Khalifa T20 Cup takes off

Sports

Hyderabad Boyz, Diamond II win thrillers as RCL Al-Khalifa T20 Cup takes off

ARAB NEWS |
Gujral Cricket Club beat Pak Cricket Club by 60 runs.
Konkan Green beat Jamia by 54 runs.
2 photos
RIYADH: Hyderabad Boyz and Daimond II scored thrilling wins in the first week of the Al-Khalifa Twenty20 Cricket League, sponsored by the Al-Khalifa Group of Companies and organized by the Riyadh Cricket League at the RCL Complex.
In a high-scoring match of the Premier Blue League, Hyderabad Boyz got the better of Punjab Lions by 11 runs and Daimond II edged past Royal Fighters by three runs.
RCL CEO Jawaid Munawar and Senior Adviser Razaur Rahman thanked the sponsor and assured them of a successful event.

Brief scores (Premier Blue League):

Hyderabad Boyz 232: (Ismail 87, Salah 61) beat Punjab Lions 221: (Fiyaz 154 not out) by 11 runs.
Man of the Match: Ismail.
Konkan Green 227 in 18 overs: (Tausif 86, Mansoor 50, Shanawaz 50; Nisar & Moin 3 wkts each) beat Jamia 173: (Ejaz 90; Tahseen 3 wkts) by 54 runs.
Man of the Match: Tausif.
Diamond II 175: (Javid 31, Azhar 26; Madani 2 wkts) beat Royal Fighters 175: (Ameen 54, Touseef 27; Umair 3 wkts) by 3 runs.
Man of the Match: Umair.
Fuchs Petroleum 131 in 18.3: (Mutakim 29, Bilal 27; Abbas, Saeed & Adil 2 wkts each) lost to Patriots 132 in 11.3 overs: (Abbas 70, Abdullah 57) by 9 wkts.
Man of the Match: Abbas.
Pak Gladiators 190: (Zeeshan 50; Usman 3, Jahanzaib & Sabir 2 wkts each) beat Ahmed of Dhirab Golf 155: (Ahmed 59; Naushad 4 wkts) by 35 runs.
Man of the Match: Zeeshan.

Premier Green League

Gujral CC 168 in 18 overs: (Waqas 40, Ali 39; Mohsin 3 wkts) beat Pak CC 108: (Amir 42; Vicky, Waqas & Waseem 2 wkts each) by 60 runs.
Man of the Match: Waqas
United XI 177 in 18 overs: (Adnan 56, Azhar 40 Qais 3 wkts) lost to Pak Knights 178: (Arsalan 42, Haroon 46; Nasir & Ikram 2 wkts each) by 2 wkts.
Man of the Match: Waqas.
RIYADH: Hyderabad Boyz and Daimond II scored thrilling wins in the first week of the Al-Khalifa Twenty20 Cricket League, sponsored by the Al-Khalifa Group of Companies and organized by the Riyadh Cricket League at the RCL Complex.
In a high-scoring match of the Premier Blue League, Hyderabad Boyz got the better of Punjab Lions by 11 runs and Daimond II edged past Royal Fighters by three runs.
RCL CEO Jawaid Munawar and Senior Adviser Razaur Rahman thanked the sponsor and assured them of a successful event.

Brief scores (Premier Blue League):

Hyderabad Boyz 232: (Ismail 87, Salah 61) beat Punjab Lions 221: (Fiyaz 154 not out) by 11 runs.
Man of the Match: Ismail.
Konkan Green 227 in 18 overs: (Tausif 86, Mansoor 50, Shanawaz 50; Nisar & Moin 3 wkts each) beat Jamia 173: (Ejaz 90; Tahseen 3 wkts) by 54 runs.
Man of the Match: Tausif.
Diamond II 175: (Javid 31, Azhar 26; Madani 2 wkts) beat Royal Fighters 175: (Ameen 54, Touseef 27; Umair 3 wkts) by 3 runs.
Man of the Match: Umair.
Fuchs Petroleum 131 in 18.3: (Mutakim 29, Bilal 27; Abbas, Saeed & Adil 2 wkts each) lost to Patriots 132 in 11.3 overs: (Abbas 70, Abdullah 57) by 9 wkts.
Man of the Match: Abbas.
Pak Gladiators 190: (Zeeshan 50; Usman 3, Jahanzaib & Sabir 2 wkts each) beat Ahmed of Dhirab Golf 155: (Ahmed 59; Naushad 4 wkts) by 35 runs.
Man of the Match: Zeeshan.

Premier Green League

Gujral CC 168 in 18 overs: (Waqas 40, Ali 39; Mohsin 3 wkts) beat Pak CC 108: (Amir 42; Vicky, Waqas & Waseem 2 wkts each) by 60 runs.
Man of the Match: Waqas
United XI 177 in 18 overs: (Adnan 56, Azhar 40 Qais 3 wkts) lost to Pak Knights 178: (Arsalan 42, Haroon 46; Nasir & Ikram 2 wkts each) by 2 wkts.
Man of the Match: Waqas.

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Rule change pushes Premier League into £312mn loss

LONDON: The Premier League is set to announce a record annual loss of £312 million ($390 million, €...

Dendoncker denies United; violence mars Lyon-Besiktas

BRUSSELS: Leander Dendoncker struck late to snatch a 1-1 draw for Anderlecht against Manchester...

Sharjeel, Khalid handed spot-fixing evidence
Rule change pushes Premier League into £312mn loss
Sock topples Haas to reach Houston quarters
Dendoncker denies United; violence mars Lyon-Besiktas
LeBron confident as NBA playoffs begin
Capitals rally to beat Maple Leafs in playoff
Latest News
Dorm debate led to death in Pakistan ‘blasphemy killing’
1 views
US says countries must punish UN troops for sexual abuse
5 views
Brazil’s Temer calls $40 mln Odebrecht bribe accusation ‘a lie’
10 views
Venezuela arrests two opposition leaders
6 views
Turkish President Erdogan rules out extradition of German-Turkish journalist
9 views
Men convicted of killing US tourist in Israel charged in US
11 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR