Last updated: 2 min 57 sec ago

  Nazar Guys, Azizia XI, UBCC, Gulbarga score wins in JPL

Nazar Guys, Azizia XI, UBCC, Gulbarga score wins in JPL

ARAB NEWS |
Azizia XI upset favoriete IOE. (AN photos)
ICC Royals beat Telagana Warriors by four wickets.
Gulbara Cricket Club beat Khind Cricket Club.
JEDDAH: Azizia XI humbled favorite IOE in a stunning upset of the Jeddah Premier League 16-over Cricket Tournament organized by JPL and sponsored by Dream India Group.
Azizia batted first and put on board 139 for eight in the allotted overs. In reply, IOE failed to chase as the rival bowlers bundled out their more fancied opponents for a paltry 116 off 15.3 overs to win by 23 runs and book their berth in the Super-16 round. Nayeem was the man of the match for his 42 runs off 32 balls.
In another match, Kingdom Cricket Club failed to live up to their expectations as they lost to a charged-up Nazar Guys by two wickets.
Kingdom batted first and scored 130 for seven. Fainas and Mazhar Yasin picked up two wickets each. In reply, Nazar Guys reached their target with two overs to spare. Ijaz Raja was the man of the match for his four towering sixes off four deliveries to guide his team home.
Elsewhere, ICC Royals crushed Telagana Warriors by four wickets. Telagana Warriors were bowled out for 67 runs in 13.2 overs.
In reply ICC Royals chased well and reached their target in 9.5 overs.
Man of the Match: Manaf (29 runs and two wickets).
R.C. Mangalore beat KSA Yellow by six wickets. KSA Yellow totaled 90 for six. In reply the Mangalore outfit chased their target in 9.3 overs.
Man of the match: Shamer Ahmed (31 runs and two wickets).
In the afternoon session, Friends Cricket Club humbled Barkatiya XI by 37 runs. Friends put on 151 for six. Barkatiya XI was unable to reach the target and managed 114 for nine.
Man of the match: Faraz (52 runs)
In another match, Gulbarga batted first and made 134 against Khind, which in reply were bowled out for 115 after 15.5 overs to win by 19 runs.
Man of the Match: Habeeb (59 runs).
Coastal Gladiator beat KSA Blue by 19 runs. Gladiator put up 123 for 9 and then went on bowl out KSA Blue for 107 in 15.3 overs.
Man of the match: Faizan (three wickets).
UBCC routed Azizia Deccan by two wickets. Azizia Deccan batted first and scored 140 for four.
In reply, UBCC managed to score by 141 for 8 in 15.2 overs.
Man of the Match: UBCC’s Basheer Sultan (26 runs).
