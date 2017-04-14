  • Search form

  • Pakistan shootout leaves 3 soldiers, 10 militants dead

Pakistan shootout leaves 3 soldiers, 10 militants dead

Associated Press |
Pakistani army. (AP)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s military says security forces have raided a militant hideout in central Pakistan, triggering an intense shootout in which three soldiers and 10 militants were killed.
In a statement, it said two soldiers were also wounded in Friday’s raid in the Dera Ghazi Khan district.
Local militant commanders were among the 10 insurgents who were killed, the statement said.
The paramilitary Rangers were still carrying out a search operation in the region to arrest more suspects, according to the military.
The shootout comes days after Pakistani police killed a key facilitator of a recent suicide attack in which 13 people were killed in the eastern city of Lahore.
Pakistan has carried out scores of operations against militants, killing thousands of them.

