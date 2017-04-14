  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 48 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Dubai Sikh temple breaks world record for most diverse breakfast party

Offbeat

Dubai Sikh temple breaks world record for most diverse breakfast party

Arab News |
The temple has held many events for the local community in the past. (Photo courtesy: gurudwaradubai.com)

DUBAI: A Sikh temple in Dubai on Thursday broke the world record for serving breakfast to the maximum number of people from diverse nationalities.
The temple was awarded a Guinness World Record after serving 600 people from 101 countries an hour-long continental breakfast.
The temple broke the previous record of 55 nationalities sharing a continental breakfast, organized by Nutella at the Milan Expo in Italy in 2015.
The Khaleej Times reported that schoolchildren, government officials and diplomats attended the event while Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri was the chief guest.
“Sikhism has always embraced diversity as it has been part of our faith and belief, that we are all human beings to be treated with respect. The Gurudwara has been spearheading charity and volunteer work not only for the Indian community but for the entire UAE community as well. We feel blessed to give in any form, as this is our selfless service to the society,” Surender Kandhari, chairman of the Gurudwara Guru-nanak Darbar temple, told the Khaleej Times.
Talal Omar, Guinness World Records MENA manager, said: “We are proud to support the Gurudwara Gurunanak Darbar in breaking a fantastic record that brings together people of multi-faiths. We encourage record breaking activities that encourage all human efforts, particularly those that bring people together.”

Related Articles

DUBAI: A Sikh temple in Dubai on Thursday broke the world record for serving breakfast to the maximum number of people from diverse nationalities.
The temple was awarded a Guinness World Record after serving 600 people from 101 countries an hour-long continental breakfast.
The temple broke the previous record of 55 nationalities sharing a continental breakfast, organized by Nutella at the Milan Expo in Italy in 2015.
The Khaleej Times reported that schoolchildren, government officials and diplomats attended the event while Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri was the chief guest.
“Sikhism has always embraced diversity as it has been part of our faith and belief, that we are all human beings to be treated with respect. The Gurudwara has been spearheading charity and volunteer work not only for the Indian community but for the entire UAE community as well. We feel blessed to give in any form, as this is our selfless service to the society,” Surender Kandhari, chairman of the Gurudwara Guru-nanak Darbar temple, told the Khaleej Times.
Talal Omar, Guinness World Records MENA manager, said: “We are proud to support the Gurudwara Gurunanak Darbar in breaking a fantastic record that brings together people of multi-faiths. We encourage record breaking activities that encourage all human efforts, particularly those that bring people together.”

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Bum-pinching Tunisian football boss slapped with life ban

TUNIS: The head of a Tunisian football club who pinched an assistant referee on the backside...

Dubai Sikh temple breaks world record for most diverse breakfast party

DUBAI: A Sikh temple in Dubai on Thursday broke the world record for serving breakfast to the...

Bum-pinching Tunisian football boss slapped with life ban
Dubai Sikh temple breaks world record for most diverse breakfast party
‘Look at me when I’m talking to you:’ Russian diplomat loses temper at UN
US boy, 8, on joy ride for a cheeseburger
She’s only 5, but Beckham daughter gets brand protection
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck file divorce petitions
Latest News
Dorm debate led to death in Pakistan ‘blasphemy killing’
1 views
US says countries must punish UN troops for sexual abuse
5 views
Brazil’s Temer calls $40 mln Odebrecht bribe accusation ‘a lie’
10 views
Venezuela arrests two opposition leaders
6 views
Turkish President Erdogan rules out extradition of German-Turkish journalist
9 views
Men convicted of killing US tourist in Israel charged in US
11 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR