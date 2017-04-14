Air China suspends Beijing-Pyongyang flights starting Monday

BEIJIN: Air China flights between Beijing and Pyongyang will be suspended from Monday, state broadcaster CCTV said Friday on its official social media account.
The news comes amid reports of activity at a nuclear test site in North Korea ahead of Saturday’s 105th anniversary of the birth of the country’s founder Kim Il-Sung, fueling speculation it could carry out a sixth test.
