LG G6 global rollout begins

LG Electronics (LG) has announced the rollout of its LG G6 smartphone to international markets this week, including countries in North America, Asia, Europe, Central and South Americas.

This follows the initial rollout of the device in its home country of South Korea.

Nearly 200 carriers and operators worldwide will be making the LG G6 available to their local customers over the course of the next few weeks.

The LG G6 has received positive reactions at the Mobile World Congress 2017 earlier this year, winning 36 awards from various industry publications.

The G6 features a 5.7-inch display in a compact 5.2-inch body with minimal bezels for convenient one-handed operation. With a FullVision display that supports both Dolby Vision and HDR 10, the LG G6 is compatible with more HDR content than any smartphone currently available.

The 18:9 screen aspect ratio of the FullVision display allows the screen to be divided into two identical perfect squares, ideal for multi-tasking with the G6’s camera UX, which has been developed with social media users in mind.

A wide angle front-facing camera complements the wide angle dual camera setup on the rear. The 125-degree lens on the back delivers crisp, panoramic images with less edge distortion than before, and switching between the wide and standard lenses is smooth and seamless.

“The initial reaction and feedback to the G6 has exceeded our expectations by far,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We had a lot of ground to make up with the G series and what we learned from consumers in the past year has truly been inspiring and illuminating.”

The LG G6 has passed the MIL-STD 810G standard for durability, conducted by independent testing and certification firm MET (Maryland Electrical Testing) Laboratories. The G6 passed 14 tests including: low temperature, high temperature, humidity, vibration, solar radiation, low pressure, sand and dust, immersion, temperature shock, salt fog and rain.

Prices and exact dates of availability will be announced locally in each market at the time of launch.

