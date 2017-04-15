Nebras works to fortify future generations through building national capabilities

ALKHOBAR: Brig. Gen. Abdullah bin Mishaan Al-Badrani, director general of the Anti-Narcotic Department in the Eastern Province and head of the action team of the National Commission for Narcotics Control (NCNC), applauded the efforts exerted by the national project for combating drugs (Nebras) across all regions of the Kingdom.

The director general also lauded the preventive and educational programs it offers to combat this scourge, and the training programs it provides to build national capacities able of delivering the message to all parts of the country with the support and guidance of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy prime minister and chairman of the National Committee of Drugs Control, and the follow-up of Abdulilah bin Mohammed Al-Sharif, secretary-general of Nebras and chairman of NCNC.

Al-Badrani was speaking on Thursday during the concluding ceremony held for a training course on the prevention of narcotic and drug use, which was organized by the NCNC and represented by Nebras, and in cooperation with the academy of management consultants and the participation of more than 90 male and female trainees from all parts of the Eastern Province.

Al-Badrani pointed to and emphasized the efforts made by the government of King Salman to reduce and eliminate drugs, and on the preventive programs to build national capacities that specialize in delivering awareness messages and programs for youths which enlighten them on the scourge of drugs and narcotics in accordance with scientific methodologies. He added that Nebras has implemented a preventive approach against druge.

The course was held over five consecutive days and included training participants in communication and influencing skills; holding workshops and seminars on the issues of addiction; the preventive role of the family; guidance and treatment; peer education and influence; developing life skills of students; and changing attitudes and behaviors.

The program concluded with a focus on the role of the religious platform and its impact on society across all age groups, and the role of media in drug prevention.

Nizar Al-Saleh, executive president of Nebras, said the program seeks through its training efforts to build national capacities in the area of training, and to bring new concepts to young people in every region of the country which are aimed at achieving the aspirations of the leadership of the Kingdom to raise a generation that fights drugs from infancy.

