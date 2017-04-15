  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Civil Defense launches truck driver safety program

Fouzia Khan |
Makkah Region Civil Defense Director Maj. Gen. Salim bin Marzouq Al-Matrafi speaks at the launch of the truck driver skills development program in Jeddah on Thursday.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Directorate General of Civil Defense on Thursday launched an exhibition to promote volunteer work and to develop truck drivers’ skills.
Prince Mishaal bin Majed bin Abdulaziz, governor of Jeddah, inaugurated the volunteer scheme at Jeddah’s Andalus mall, under the patronage of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, governor of Makkah. The truck-drivers’ training program was launched at Juffali and Brothers industrial equipment center in Jeddah.
The Director of Civil Defense in Makkah region, Maj. Gen. Salim bin Marzouq Al-Matrafi, stressed that voluntary work is done for noble causes.
He urged the public and youth to come forward.
Al-Matrafi said that the Civil Defense is seeking cooperation between young volunteers, associations and civil institutions working in the fields of the environment and volunteer work.
He said this will benefit young people in polishing their skills, developing their personalities, and giving them the opportunity to work with official bodies.
Al-Matrafi said the truck driver program aims to raise the efficiency of motorists and reduce road accidents. “We are working to provide national programs and prepare Saudi cadres in the field of advanced driving; our goal is to have dedicated and professional drivers with more productivity and a safe driving style,” he said
Drivers will be instructed on safe driving styles, how to reduce fuel consumption, how to handle emergency situations, and given information about vehicles and trucks.

