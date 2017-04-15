  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 23 min 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Fourth Mexico reporter shot dead since March: website

World

Fourth Mexico reporter shot dead since March: website

Agence France Presse |
Police investigators work on the crime scene where Mexican journalist Maximino Rodriguez Palacios was killed by gunmen. (AFP)
MEXICO CITY: Gunmen shot dead a veteran crime reporter in northeastern Mexico on Friday, his employers said, becoming the fourth journalist to be murdered in the gang-plagued country in six weeks.
Maximino Rodriguez Palacios “was shot and killed” outside a store as he arrived in his car at around noon (1700 GMT) with his wife who uses a wheelchair, the Colectivo Pericu news website said.
His wife was unharmed.
The state prosecutor’s office confirmed the 71-year-old’s murder “from gunshot wounds,” adding that investigators have obtained shell casings that will be analyzed in a lab.
Unknown attackers appeared to have used high-powered rifles in the attack, the website said.
According to early reports, the shooting occurred as Rodriguez was parking in a disabled parking spot and requested a wheelchair for his wife.
“Colectivo Pericu rejects this attack against a comrade,” said a statement on the website.
“We demand that the authorities clarify this and many other crimes that continue to go unpunished and have left families shattered by pain.”
With its ruthless drug cartels, Mexico ranks third in the world for the number of journalists killed, after Syria and Afghanistan, according to media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
During his long career as a reporter and columnist, Rodriguez made “very strong, very critical” statements, RSF’s Mexico representative Balbina Flores told AFP.
Three other journalists covering organized crime in Mexico have been killed since March 3 — in Chihuahua, Guerrero and Veracruz states, according to officials and media groups.
MEXICO CITY: Gunmen shot dead a veteran crime reporter in northeastern Mexico on Friday, his employers said, becoming the fourth journalist to be murdered in the gang-plagued country in six weeks.
Maximino Rodriguez Palacios “was shot and killed” outside a store as he arrived in his car at around noon (1700 GMT) with his wife who uses a wheelchair, the Colectivo Pericu news website said.
His wife was unharmed.
The state prosecutor’s office confirmed the 71-year-old’s murder “from gunshot wounds,” adding that investigators have obtained shell casings that will be analyzed in a lab.
Unknown attackers appeared to have used high-powered rifles in the attack, the website said.
According to early reports, the shooting occurred as Rodriguez was parking in a disabled parking spot and requested a wheelchair for his wife.
“Colectivo Pericu rejects this attack against a comrade,” said a statement on the website.
“We demand that the authorities clarify this and many other crimes that continue to go unpunished and have left families shattered by pain.”
With its ruthless drug cartels, Mexico ranks third in the world for the number of journalists killed, after Syria and Afghanistan, according to media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
During his long career as a reporter and columnist, Rodriguez made “very strong, very critical” statements, RSF’s Mexico representative Balbina Flores told AFP.
Three other journalists covering organized crime in Mexico have been killed since March 3 — in Chihuahua, Guerrero and Veracruz states, according to officials and media groups.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Britain urges N. Korea to stop nuclear weapons drive

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Saturday urged North Korea to abide by UN...

VP Pence jets into Seoul with Korea tensions high

Aboard Air Force Two, United States: Vice President Mike Pence will arrive in Seoul Sunday, flying...

Britain urges N. Korea to stop nuclear weapons drive
VP Pence jets into Seoul with Korea tensions high
EU Parliament could summon Le Pen over funds before French presidential runoff vote
Former Afghan president Karzai calls decision to drop massive US bomb “treason”
The OPCW: ridding the world of chemical weapons
Philippines: Foiled attack staged by Daesh-linked extremists
Latest News
Shukran Dubai! Bella wins hearts with her ‘Arab’ style
25 views
New face of Arab women? European man is Vogue Arabia editor
8 views
Britain urges N. Korea to stop nuclear weapons drive
16 views
VP Pence jets into Seoul with Korea tensions high
39 views
Saudi Arabia ‘is among top 10 Bentley markets’
12 views
London Motor Show to display special McLaren
5 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR