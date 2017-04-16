Shukran Dubai! Bella wins hearts with her ‘Arab’ style

  • Search form

Bella Hadid

DUBAI: If the photos she has posted on Instagram are anything to go by, American model of Palestinian origin, Bella Hadid is having a blast in Dubai by letting the Arab in her come out in full force.
In one photo, the 20-year-old model is seen smoking shisha.
Shisha smoking, also called hookah or hubble bubble smoking, originated in the Middle East and certain areas of Asia.
The photo resulted in a wave of comments by her fans, calling her a “true Arab.”
In another photo, Hadid is surrounded by a group of fans at The Dubai Mall. She captioned it: “I love you Dubai ... shukran .. from the bottom of my heart @diormakeup.”
“Awww she said shukran I love her,” wrote one user.
As an ambassador of luxury brand Dior, Hadid had joined members of the Dior team to unveil the “Dior, The Art Of Color” exhibition at The Dubai Mall.
Hadid and her supermodel sister Gigi Hadid have both expressed pride in their Middle Eastern heritage.

