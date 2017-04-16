A fatal habit

If you are planning to drive in Europe this summer keep your mobile phone firmly in your pocket while driving unless you want to risk losing your driving license and face heavy fines.

After several fatal accidents reportedly involving people using their mobile phones while driving, European authorities have introduced laws increasing fines and penalties for using mobile phones at the wheel.

In Britain a new law was passed last month that doubles the fine to £200 ($250) and adds six penalty points to one’s driving license. New drivers lose their licenses if they accumulate six points during their first year of driving.

The ban includes making and receiving calls, reading text messages or viewing social media. It even includes taking pictures by phone while in stationary traffic.

During the first month, after the introduction of this new law, 3,500 drivers were fined.

Despite a ban on using mobile phones for the past 10 years, people usually ignored it perhaps due to its lax implementation. In 2015, 22 people were killed and 99 were seriously injured in Britain because of drivers using their mobile phones while driving.

Recently, a Polish driver killed a woman and her three children after ramming his truck into their stationary car. He was reportedly on his phone. The driver was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In a recent survey, 25 percent of drivers admitted to looking at their mobile phones every now and then while driving to follow up on emails and other messages or updates on social media platforms.

In Arab countries, there are laws against using mobile phones while driving but there is no strict monitoring. It is common to see drivers using their phones in most Arab streets and they include all classes from high officials to bus or truck drivers.

While there are no statistics giving an exact number of accidents and fatalities caused due to using phones while driving, the perception is that they are higher in the region than in other parts of the world. Raising penalties could prove to be effective to control this dangerous trend.

• Adel Murad is a senior motoring and business journalist based in London.

