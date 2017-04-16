MG 360 is launched in Middle East

• British brand MG has announced the launch of its new MG 360 in the Middle East, the first region in the world to market the brand’s exciting new model. The MG 360, now on sale across the region, offers a range of intelligent features and impressive interior flexibility and space. The MG 360 sports the brand’s new “silk modelling” design language. It offers a contemporary exterior look that is accentuated by the sleek side lines and ribbed bonnet.

• The 2017 Infiniti QX60, which was launched in the Middle East region last year, features additional enhancements that are aimed at empowering the driver with a more premium experience. The first in a host of upgrades is on the QX60’s power plant. The intelligent all-wheel drive vehicle features the powerful 3.5 liter V6 gasoline engine. Never compromising on convenience with the driver always in mind, the vehicle also comes equipped with the Motion Activated Liftgate. This technology allows the user to swipe his foot in a “kicking motion” under the rear bumper and this action causes the liftagate to open automatically — allowing for a true hands-free operation.

• The new 2017 GMC Sierra maintains the distinct and premium styling of GMC with an added focus on safety and connectivity technologies. From an engineering perspective, the Sierra’s safety technologies are designed to protect the driver and passengers before and during a collision. These features include Lane Keep Assist, which helps keep the truck in its lane with subtle steering corrections. Sierra’s IntelliBeam headlamp control automatically adjusts the high beams for oncoming traffic. In addition, the forward collision alert is intended to make drivers more aware of their surroundings by tracking the vehicle ahead using a forward-facing camera and a three-step visual and sound alert.

• Ford came up the winner in three different segments at the Middle East Car of the Year awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi. An extensive panel of judges awarded Ford’s new Edge the “Compact SUV” title for 2017. Ford Ranger claimed the “best midsize truck” award. To round off a stellar day, the inimitable compact Ford Figo took the crown for “best hatchback.”

• British brand MG has announced the launch of its new MG 360 in the Middle East, the first region in the world to market the brand’s exciting new model. The MG 360, now on sale across the region, offers a range of intelligent features and impressive interior flexibility and space. The MG 360 sports the brand’s new “silk modelling” design language. It offers a contemporary exterior look that is accentuated by the sleek side lines and ribbed bonnet.

• The 2017 Infiniti QX60, which was launched in the Middle East region last year, features additional enhancements that are aimed at empowering the driver with a more premium experience. The first in a host of upgrades is on the QX60’s power plant. The intelligent all-wheel drive vehicle features the powerful 3.5 liter V6 gasoline engine. Never compromising on convenience with the driver always in mind, the vehicle also comes equipped with the Motion Activated Liftgate. This technology allows the user to swipe his foot in a “kicking motion” under the rear bumper and this action causes the liftagate to open automatically — allowing for a true hands-free operation.

• The new 2017 GMC Sierra maintains the distinct and premium styling of GMC with an added focus on safety and connectivity technologies. From an engineering perspective, the Sierra’s safety technologies are designed to protect the driver and passengers before and during a collision. These features include Lane Keep Assist, which helps keep the truck in its lane with subtle steering corrections. Sierra’s IntelliBeam headlamp control automatically adjusts the high beams for oncoming traffic. In addition, the forward collision alert is intended to make drivers more aware of their surroundings by tracking the vehicle ahead using a forward-facing camera and a three-step visual and sound alert.

• Ford came up the winner in three different segments at the Middle East Car of the Year awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi. An extensive panel of judges awarded Ford’s new Edge the “Compact SUV” title for 2017. Ford Ranger claimed the “best midsize truck” award. To round off a stellar day, the inimitable compact Ford Figo took the crown for “best hatchback.”