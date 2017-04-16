London Motor Show to display special McLaren

LONDON: Japanese tuning company Liberty Walk will exhibit a customized Mclaren 650S, one of its unique cars, at this year’s London Motor Show

After the inaugural event last year, the show now returns to Battersea Park in London from May 4 to May 7.

With displays from some high-profile names in the automotive industry, there will be plenty to see at Battersea Park over the three days.

The famous Japanese tuners will be handing a UK debut to its stunning McLaren 650S at the show.

The McLaren 650S will take pride of place at Liberty Walk’s main stand inside the show, but it will also have space for two more models.

LONDON: Japanese tuning company Liberty Walk will exhibit a customized Mclaren 650S, one of its unique cars, at this year’s London Motor Show

After the inaugural event last year, the show now returns to Battersea Park in London from May 4 to May 7.

With displays from some high-profile names in the automotive industry, there will be plenty to see at Battersea Park over the three days.

The famous Japanese tuners will be handing a UK debut to its stunning McLaren 650S at the show.

The McLaren 650S will take pride of place at Liberty Walk’s main stand inside the show, but it will also have space for two more models.