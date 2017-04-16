  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 22 min 43 sec ago

You are here

Motoring

London Motor Show to display special McLaren

ARAB NEWS |
The McLaren 650S
LONDON: Japanese tuning company Liberty Walk will exhibit a customized Mclaren 650S, one of its unique cars, at this year’s London Motor Show
After the inaugural event last year, the show now returns to Battersea Park in London from May 4 to May 7.
With displays from some high-profile names in the automotive industry, there will be plenty to see at Battersea Park over the three days.
The famous Japanese tuners will be handing a UK debut to its stunning McLaren 650S at the show.
The McLaren 650S will take pride of place at Liberty Walk’s main stand inside the show, but it will also have space for two more models.
LONDON: Japanese tuning company Liberty Walk will exhibit a customized Mclaren 650S, one of its unique cars, at this year’s London Motor Show
After the inaugural event last year, the show now returns to Battersea Park in London from May 4 to May 7.
With displays from some high-profile names in the automotive industry, there will be plenty to see at Battersea Park over the three days.
The famous Japanese tuners will be handing a UK debut to its stunning McLaren 650S at the show.
The McLaren 650S will take pride of place at Liberty Walk’s main stand inside the show, but it will also have space for two more models.

Comments

MORE FROM Motoring

Saudi Arabia ‘is among top 10 Bentley markets’

Bentley’s first and most luxurious sport utility vehicle (SUV), Bentayga, led the company’s sales...

London Motor Show to display special McLaren

LONDON: Japanese tuning company Liberty Walk will exhibit a customized Mclaren 650S, one of its...

Saudi Arabia ‘is among top 10 Bentley markets’
London Motor Show to display special McLaren
MG 360 is launched in Middle East
A fatal habit
Ford says hybrid police car catches bad guys, saves gas too
Ferrari tests new model in Tuscany
Latest News
Microsoft says users are protected from alleged NSA malware
61 views
Protesters across US press Trump to release tax returns
25 views
Shukran Dubai! Bella wins hearts with her ‘Arab’ style
152 views
New face of Arab women? European man is Vogue Arabia editor
116 views
US: North Korean test missile explodes on launch
1336 views
Britain ‘concerned’ by North Korea missile test
116 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR