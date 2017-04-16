US security adviser says N.Korea behavior ‘can’t continue’

  • Search form

North Korean special forces soldiers march and shout slogans during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country’s founding father, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea. (REUTERS)

WASHINGTON: An international consensus that includes China has now emerged that North Korea’s “threatening behavior” cannot go on, the US national security adviser said Sunday.
Speaking after North Korea’s latest — and apparently failed — missile test, H.R. McMaster said, “I think there’s an international consensus now, including — including the Chinese and the Chinese leadership — that this is a situation that just can’t continue.”
Speaking from Afghanistan on ABC, he made a point of stating several times that China — North Korea’s key ally — is now concerned about the reclusive communist state’s behavior.
McMaster said President Donald Trump has made clear he will not allow the nuclear-armed Pyongyang regime to put the US and its regional allies under threat.
The consensus including China is “that this problem is coming to a head. And so it’s time for us to undertake all actions we can, short of a military option, to try to resolve this peacefully,” McMaster said.

