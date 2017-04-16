Bring home gold luck this festive season at Joyalukkas

This festive season is a beloved festival among Indian nationals and many keep to the tradition of buying gold and jewelry to usher in prosperity for the year to come. It is among the top dates in a jewelry retail chain’s calendar, and Joyalukkas, the world’s favorite jeweler, celebrates it every year with big giveaways, a new collection and special offers befitting such an auspicious day.

“This festive season is a festival with a beautiful message about acting now, doing good now to reap an abundance of rewards in the future,” says John Paul Alukkas, executive director, Joyalukkas Group. “This is a philosophy echoed in Joyalukkas Group’s activities, and as a result we tend to celebrate festive season in a big way, with new collections, giveaways and offers to delight our loyal customers, whose support in our three decades of operations has made the success we enjoy as a household name in jewelry worldwide possible.”

Across 130 showrooms in 13 countries, customers will be spoiled for choice in gold, diamond, polki and pearl jewelry specially crafted for the festive season. Aside from special rates on jewelry sets, patrons also enjoy a free gold coin up to 2 grams on purchase of jewelry, as well as a zero deduction on gold exchange. A limited edition quarter-gram gold coin will also be given away for free on purchase of gold jewelry worth AED3,000 or more, only on April 28.

Even more exciting is the gold rate protection guarantee on offer for the duration of the promotion. At just 10 percent advance booking, customers are assured to get their gold at the lowest rate.

All offers for festive season gold luck at Joyalukkas are available until May 6.

This festive season is a beloved festival among Indian nationals and many keep to the tradition of buying gold and jewelry to usher in prosperity for the year to come. It is among the top dates in a jewelry retail chain’s calendar, and Joyalukkas, the world’s favorite jeweler, celebrates it every year with big giveaways, a new collection and special offers befitting such an auspicious day.

“This festive season is a festival with a beautiful message about acting now, doing good now to reap an abundance of rewards in the future,” says John Paul Alukkas, executive director, Joyalukkas Group. “This is a philosophy echoed in Joyalukkas Group’s activities, and as a result we tend to celebrate festive season in a big way, with new collections, giveaways and offers to delight our loyal customers, whose support in our three decades of operations has made the success we enjoy as a household name in jewelry worldwide possible.”

Across 130 showrooms in 13 countries, customers will be spoiled for choice in gold, diamond, polki and pearl jewelry specially crafted for the festive season. Aside from special rates on jewelry sets, patrons also enjoy a free gold coin up to 2 grams on purchase of jewelry, as well as a zero deduction on gold exchange. A limited edition quarter-gram gold coin will also be given away for free on purchase of gold jewelry worth AED3,000 or more, only on April 28.

Even more exciting is the gold rate protection guarantee on offer for the duration of the promotion. At just 10 percent advance booking, customers are assured to get their gold at the lowest rate.

All offers for festive season gold luck at Joyalukkas are available until May 6.