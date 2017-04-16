Accor Hotels appoint first female Saudi hotel manager

Al-Hokair Group for Tourism and Development appointed Hessa Al-Mazrou as the general manager of Suite Novotel Hotel Riyadh, making her the first Saudi woman to hold this position in the Al-Hokair Group in particular and in the Saudi hospitality sector in general.

Sami Al-Hokair, managing director and the CEO of Al-Hokair Group, said the group seeks the empowerment of women in all aspects of the Saudi hospitality sector as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to encourage the participation of Saudi women in both social and professional fields.

He also added that this is not only a great achievement for the group, but is also a great achievement for the Saudi hospitality sector.

“We are very confident that this step will encourage women to pursue their career aspirations. That is why it gives us great pleasure to welcome Hessa Al-Mazrou. We believe that her extensive experience will enhance the hotel's status and success in the competitive hospitality market of Riyadh,” he said.

Al-Mazrou expressed her gratitude, asking Allah to help her raise to the expectations of the group and its leaders.

Al-Mazrou has over 10 years of experience in hospitality, brand management and promotion, strategic planning and development and event management, as well as managing the group’s social responsibility programs, customer loyalty programs and public relations.

