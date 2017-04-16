Exclusive offers await at Park Hyatt Jeddah

Arrive at Park Hyatt Jeddah and vacation amid enriching experiences. The resort features 142 guestrooms including 15 luxurious suites, offering stylish sophistication and upscale residential comfort for the ultimate in rest and relaxation. The guestrooms offer glimpses of the Red Sea or views of the resort’s peaceful gardens.

“As the leading five-star resort in the Kingdom, we deliver our guests a true home away from home experience,” said Park Hyatt Jeddah General Manager Ashwini Kumar.

To enhance the Park Hyatt guest experience, the resort offers exclusive packages including the “Weekend Escape” and “Romance at the Park.”

With the Weekend Escape, guests can indulge in a leisurely breakfast at Nafoura Restaurant, explore the resort’s extensive walkways and the award-winning spas at Evania (for ladies) and Seba (for gentlemen) to set you on a journey of rejuvenation and relaxation.

For newlyweds and honeymooners, Romance at the Park awaits you with its unique amenities including a basket of seasonal fruits, three delicious mezze, sparkling juice, a selection of authentic dates and a special arrangement of red roses in a candlelit atmosphere.

“With the launch of World of Hyatt, we are pleased to announce that guests can earn points for things they already enjoy; from stays to dining to indulgent spa experiences,” said Kumar.

For couples with exquisite taste, say “I do” to celebrating your wedding at Park Hyatt Jeddah. A devoted team is on hand to assist in planning every detail from a six-tier wedding cake, weekday menu at a special rate to a divine assortment of canapés and chocolates.

Lazurde and Al-Sohba are both located amid magnificent gardens, featuring exclusive palm courtyards facing the Red Sea and King Fahd’s Fountain.

Host your wedding for 150 guests or more at Lazurde or Al-Sohba ballrooms and enjoy an exclusive ‘Honeymoon Package’ in our oasis of relaxation and discovery. Receive a complimentary one-night stay in our spacious suites and complimentary access to spa facilities at Evania and Seba. “As part of World of Hyatt, if guests book and hold a wedding at a Hyatt hotel, they can earn free night awards in the form of bonus points that can be redeemed for their honeymoon,” said Kumar.

