Nissan Altima scoops ‘Best Mid-Size Sedan’ at MECOTY Awards

The 2017 Nissan Altima has been crowned “Best Mid-Size Sedan” at this year’s Middle East Car of the Year Awards (MECOTY). The Altima faced stiff competition but a jury of senior automotive editors from across the region decided that it was the outstanding choice for the award.

“The 2017 Nissan Altima embodies what a modern, practical and reliable car should be while also being comfortable, well designed and have the right balance of power and control to truly deliver innovation that excites,” said Fadi Ghosn, chief marketing officer at Nissan Middle East. “This year’s “Best Mid-Size Sedan” winner offers a fantastic blend of styling comfort and performance which regional customers can experience for themselves at Nissan showrooms across the region.”

The 2017 Altima impressed the judges on a number of fronts, including styling which sees the car adopting Nissan’s latest design language. The “Energetic Flow” exterior includes the V-Motion grille and boomerang lamp signatures while the “Gliding Wing” interior displays a level of opulence reminiscent of the premium segment. An unabashed driver’s car, the driver-centric cockpit is as ergonomic as it is intuitive.

The Altima is living proof that a sedan can be engaging and inspiring to drive. Whether it is the 182 hp 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine, or the 3.5-liter 270 hp V6 sibling, there is plenty of performance on tap and with the Active Understeer Control and a rear multi-link suspension, cornering with confidence comes as standard.

The MECOTY awards are unique in the region in that they bring together 15 motoring writers from 10 different countries who combine their knowledge and experience to make informed decisions designed to assist the car-buying public in their choices. The addition of public voting means these awards — now in their fourth year — have unrivalled credibility in the eyes of the region’s automotive industry.

